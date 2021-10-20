 Michigan Wolverines Football: Chris Balas & Doug Skene On Michigan Offensive Line, Cade McNamara, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-20 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV Podcast: Balas & Skene On U-M O-Line, Cade McNamara, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

TheWolverine.com senior editor Chris Balas and former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene discuss offensive line play, coach-player relationships (including an epic Les Miles story from Skene) and more.

RELATED: Michigan Football: The Mike Hart Effect — Why The Backs Have Been So Good

RELATED: Michigan Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches With Doug Skene, Nebraska

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
{{ article.author_name }}