 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Chris Balas & Doug Skene Talk NIL, Michigan Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-01 10:07:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV Podcast: Chris Balas & Doug Skene Talk NIL, Michigan Football

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and former Michigan All-Big Ten OL Doug Skene discuss the new name, image and likeness rules sweeping college athletics, Michigan football and more.

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: The Michigan Football Players Best Positioned To Profit From NIL

RELATED: COLUMN: Michigan Football 'Musts' & 'Must Nots' For the 2021 Season

Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}