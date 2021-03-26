 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Previewing Michigan-Florida State With Warchant.com
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-26 08:43:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Previewing Michigan-Florida State With Warchant.com

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas previews Michigan Wolverines basketball's game against Florida State in the Sweet 16 with Ira Schoffell of Warchant.com.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Michigan Basketball's Howard: ‘I’d Play Physical With My Grandma' To Win

RELATED: Audio: Balas on The Huge Show Talking U-M vs. FSU in the Sweet 16

Florida State Seminoles basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton coached Michigan basketball head man Juwan Howard with the Washington Wizards.
Florida State Seminoles basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton coached Michigan basketball head man Juwan Howard with the Washington Wizards. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}