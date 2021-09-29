 Wolverine TV: Q&A With New Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DT Commit Kenneth Grant
Wolverine TV: Q&A With New Michigan DT Commit Kenneth Grant

Indiana defensive tackle Kenneth Grant holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Indiana defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Indiana on Tuesday and caught up with new Michigan defensive tackle commit Kenneth Grant.

Watch the full Q&A below.

