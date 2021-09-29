Wolverine TV: Q&A With New Michigan DT Commit Kenneth Grant
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Indiana on Tuesday and caught up with new Michigan defensive tackle commit Kenneth Grant.
Watch the full Q&A below.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook