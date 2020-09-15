Wolverine TV: Q&A With Top 2023 Michigan Target Joenel Aguero
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Boston over the weekend and caught up with top 2023 New England athlete Joenel Aguero.
Watch their Q&A below.
