 Wolverine TV: Q&A With Top 2023 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target Joenel Aguero
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-15 16:58:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Q&A With Top 2023 Michigan Target Joenel Aguero

New England athlete Joenel Aguero holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
New England athlete Joenel Aguero holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Boston over the weekend and caught up with top 2023 New England athlete Joenel Aguero.

Watch their Q&A below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}