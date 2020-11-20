 Wolverine TV: Quick Thoughts On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting LB Commit Branden Jennings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-20 22:18:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Quick Thoughts On Michigan LB Commit Branden Jennings

Rivals100 linebacker Branden Jennings is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 linebacker Branden Jennings is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Florida on Friday night and saw Rivals100 Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood linebacker Branden Jennings in playoff action.

Get his quick thoughts below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}