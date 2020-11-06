Wolverine TV: Reaction From Watching Michigan Commits In Live Action
The Wolverine was on site in Miami to watch Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas go up against Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. We were also at East Lansing (Mich.) High to get a look at three-star wide receiver pledge Andrel Anthony's first playoff game against Portage (Mich.) Central.
Watch our breakdowns below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
EJ Holland's postgame reaction from watching Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood and cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows
Clayton Sayfie's postgame reaction from watching Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony
