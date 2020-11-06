The Wolverine was on site in Miami to watch Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas go up against Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. We were also at East Lansing (Mich.) High to get a look at three-star wide receiver pledge Andrel Anthony's first playoff game against Portage (Mich.) Central.

Watch our breakdowns below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Five Commits Michigan Has To Keep Recruiting

RELATED: Blue Chips: Mother Of Cristian Dixon Recaps Michigan Visit