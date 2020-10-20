 Rivals100 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting TE Commit Louis Hansen Dominates Camp
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 18:18:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Rivals100 Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Dominates Camp

New England tight end Louis Hansen is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Rivals100 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's tight end Louis Hansen took home MVP honors at the New England Next Up Camp earlier this month.

Watch full clips of his performance below (videos courtesy M2 QB Academy).

---

{{ article.author_name }}