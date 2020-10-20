Wolverine TV: Rivals100 Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Dominates Camp
Rivals100 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's tight end Louis Hansen took home MVP honors at the New England Next Up Camp earlier this month.
Watch full clips of his performance below (videos courtesy M2 QB Academy).
