Wolverine TV: Shaun Nua On Michigan’s Defensive Line, New Scheme, More
DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua is at the Wayne State satellite camp Monday evening, and met with the media. Nua discussed his defensive line group, the new defense and more.
Watch the interview below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook