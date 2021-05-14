 Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball: Clinkscale's Impact, Juwan Howard's No. 1 Class & More
Wolverine TV: Steve Clinkscale's Impact, Juwan Howard's No. 1 Class & More

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan Wolverines football's hiring of Steve Clinkscale, and what he has to work with in the cornerbacks room. Then, the guys break down Michigan basketball's No. 1 class and signee Moussa Diabate being bumped up to five-star status.

RELATED: COLUMN: Farewell, Austin Fox

RELATED: U-M Finishes With The No. 1 Class, Has Officially Won 'Recruiting Title'

