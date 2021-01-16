Wolverine TV: Thoughts On Donovan Edwards, Dillon Tatum & More
Michigan Wolverines football freshman early enrollee running back Donovan Edwards led West Bloomfiield (Mich.) High to an overtime victory over Belleville (Mich.) High. Here is our reaction from just following the game, where we break down Edwards, 2022 Rivals250 athlete Dillon Tatum and more recruits from the contest.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
