 Top Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target Ceyair Wright Interviews Our EJ Holland
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-22 18:40:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Top Michigan Target Ceyair Wright Interviews Our EJ Holland

California cornerback Ceyair Wright holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Rivals100 Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright interviewed The Wolverine's EJ Holland about life as a recruiting reporter.

Watch below.

