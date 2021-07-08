 Wolverine TV: Top Targets Impress Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting At Satellite Camps
Wolverine TV: Top Targets Impress Michigan At Satellite Camps

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh held satellite camps across the country this summer.
EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland saw five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Rivals100 offensive lineman Josh Conerly and ex-Washington offensive line commit Mark Nabou at Michigan's summer satellite camps.

Watch clips of the three top 2022 Michigan targets below.

{{ article.author_name }}