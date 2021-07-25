 Wolverine TV: Training Clips Five-Star Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting CB Commit Will Johnson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-25 13:53:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Training Clips Five-Star Michigan CB Commit Will Johnson

Five-star cornerback Will Johnson is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Detroit this weekend and saw five-star Michigan cornerback commit Will Johnson at a private workout.

Watch full clips from the session below.

---

