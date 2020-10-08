 Video, Analysis Of Five-Star 2022 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target DB Will Johnson
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 13:29:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Video, Analysis Of Five-Star 2022 DB Will Johnson

Five-star cornerback Will Johnson holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Five-star cornerback Will Johnson holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Detroit and had an opportunity to watch five-star 2022 cornerback Will Johnson in game action.

Watch full clips of Johnson and get our analysis below.

{{ article.author_name }}