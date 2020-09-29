 Wolverine TV: Video, Analysis Of Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target Rivals100 DB Jaeden Gould
2020-09-29

Wolverine TV: Video, Analysis Of Top 2022 DB Target Jaeden Gould

New Jersey defensive back Jaeden Gould holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in New Jersey and watched 2022 Rivals100 defensive back Jaeden Gould, a top target for Michigan next cycle, at a private work.

Watch clips from the session below and get his analysis.

