Wolverine TV: What To Watch For In Michigan-FSU Game; Spring Football Talk
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss the things to watch for in Michigan basketball's upcoming Sweet 16 game against Florida State, before breaking down the latest Michigan football spring practice rumblings (football talk begins at 17:00).
Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Listen to the audio version below...
