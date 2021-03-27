TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss the things to watch for in Michigan basketball's upcoming Sweet 16 game against Florida State, before breaking down the latest Michigan football spring practice rumblings (football talk begins at 17:00).

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Roundtable: Will U-M Make The Final Four? Who Is Jim Harbaugh's Quarterback?

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Spring Football Offensive MVPs (To Date)?