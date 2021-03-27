 Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball: What To Watch For In Michigan-FSU Game; Spring Football Talk
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-27 10:59:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: What To Watch For In Michigan-FSU Game; Spring Football Talk

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss the things to watch for in Michigan basketball's upcoming Sweet 16 game against Florida State, before breaking down the latest Michigan football spring practice rumblings (football talk begins at 17:00).

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Roundtable: Will U-M Make The Final Four? Who Is Jim Harbaugh's Quarterback?

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Spring Football Offensive MVPs (To Date)?

Listen to the audio version below...


Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team in the Sweet 16.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team in the Sweet 16. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}