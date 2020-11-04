Wolverine TV: Where Michigan Football Recruiting Stands After Team's Loss
The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down where Michigan Wolverines football recruiting stands following the team's loss to Michigan State last week.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: 7v7 Highlights Of Rivals100 WR Target Kaleb Brown
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan LBs Coach Brian Jean-Mary Talks Recruiting, More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook