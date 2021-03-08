 Michigan Wolverines Football: Five-Star Will Johnson Ready To Lead Class, Lure More Top Talent To Michigan
Wolverine TV: Will Johnson Ready To Lead Class, Lure More Top Talent To U-M

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine was on hand at the Legacy 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend and conducted an exclusive interview with 2022 five-star Michigan cornerback commit Will Johnson, who pledged to the Wolverines Feb. 28.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
