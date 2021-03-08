Wolverine TV: Will Johnson Ready To Lead Class, Lure More Top Talent To U-M
The Wolverine was on hand at the Legacy 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend and conducted an exclusive interview with 2022 five-star Michigan cornerback commit Will Johnson, who pledged to the Wolverines Feb. 28.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Blue Chips: Insider Notes On 2022 Michigan QB Recruiting
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook