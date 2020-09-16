On this episode of The Wolverine TV, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss top Michigan Wolverines football 2021 recruiting target Donovan Edwards, and if the Maize and Blue will close with the West Bloomfield (Mich.) High prospect.

