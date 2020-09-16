Wolverine TV: Will Michigan Close With Donovan Edwards?
On this episode of The Wolverine TV, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss top Michigan Wolverines football 2021 recruiting target Donovan Edwards, and if the Maize and Blue will close with the West Bloomfield (Mich.) High prospect.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Big Ten Schedule Coming Soon, Will Include Opt-Outs, Unique Conclusion
RELATED: Harbaugh, Schlissel & Others React To The Return Of Big Ten Football
