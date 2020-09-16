Harbaugh, Schlissel & Others React To The Return Of Big Ten Football
The Michigan Wolverines football players were quick to voice their joy on Twitter this morning when the Big Ten announced its return to action this fall, and now head coach Jim Harbaugh and President Mark Schlissel have joined the conversation as well.
"Great news today," Harbaugh said in a release. "Over the past month, I could sense the anticipation from our players and coaches, and I’m thrilled on their behalf that they will have a chance to play a 2020 season.
"Stay positive. Test negative. Let’s play football."
Harbaugh had been outspoken all along about his desire to play this fall, while Schlissel had reportedly been against the idea of autumn action taking place on the gridiron in Ann Arbor.
He gave a thorough explanation this morning, however, on where he currently stands on the issue and why.
"I want to share my support for the Big Ten decision to begin football competition next month," he wrote. "I join Athletic Director Warde Manuel and everyone at Michigan Athletics in offering appreciation for all the athletes and coaches, the fans and the families who have been preparing for the possibility of playing in the Big House this fall.
"Earlier I expressed my concern, shared by my fellow Big Ten presidents and chancellors, that we just didn’t know enough about the health and safety concerns unique to intercollegiate athletics to move forward with practices and competition.
"As has been so true during this pandemic, we continue to learn more every day and we have adjusted our approach based on the new information that was developed. I especially want to thank the health and safety officials from the Big Ten campuses who have carefully assessed the risk and developed a stringent plan – that will include daily COVID-19 testing – to mitigate those risks for our student-athletes, coaches and others.
"While this approach will start with football, our hope is to use this same approach to resume competition in other sports. To our millions of fans worldwide, I again thank you for your understanding and your patience.
"Your support of our teams and our student-athletes is inspiring.
Go Blue!"
Michigan Football Players React to This Morning's News on Twitter:
Wassuh 👀👀👀👀 @gilesjackson__ @MikeSainristil @Ronnieb_8— Joe milton #5 (@Qbjayy7) September 16, 2020
Less Ride Then!!!! 😆😆— Joshua Ross (@JoshuaRoss_12) September 16, 2020
Try my best https://t.co/sVP1MmZjvJ— RT G (@gilesjackson__) September 16, 2020
‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️— Mike Sainristil 🍬 (@MikeSainristil) September 16, 2020
Thank You God 🙏🏾— Luiji Vilain ⁶𓅓 (@Luiji_V) September 16, 2020
🙏🏾— MAKARI PAIGE ¹ᵏ (@makaripaige) September 16, 2020
More Reaction to the Big Ten's Return This Fall:
September 16, 2020
The Big Ten season will feature an extra "Champions Week" game for each team.— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2020
(via @BigTenNetwork) pic.twitter.com/1Uc5t8JyFS
The Big Ten will not be releasing a revised football schedule today, according to a source. But we know it will kick off Oct. 23, eight games in eight weeks.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 16, 2020
Big Ten will not permit fans. No public sale of tickets. Will see if families can be accommodated.— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) September 16, 2020
Hallelujah....Big Ten football and Wolverine football is back...set for start Oct 23-24. Details will be interesting now ie, schedule, fans or no fans, press box or not, stay tuned— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) September 16, 2020
Northwestern AD Jim Phillips on the College Football Playoff for the Big Ten: "I think that’s a real possibility." Calls the opportunity for the Big Ten to take part, "incredibly exciting."— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 16, 2020
42 days after releasing a fall schedule, 36 days after postponing that fall season, 28 days after saying a fall season "will not be revisted", the Big Ten has announced a fall season.— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) September 16, 2020
38 days pic.twitter.com/W3ZSQWiHAh— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 16, 2020
#Pac12 football right now. pic.twitter.com/TQ1oGmyrqM— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) September 16, 2020
🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/dmNI2fnCM9— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) September 16, 2020
WE BACK! Let’s Get It! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WID15ff1ex— 🌹Mike McCray II🌹 (@CoachMcCray9) September 16, 2020
Mood...— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 16, 2020
〽️🏈👍!!! pic.twitter.com/pYQHvNQ44N
THE BIG TEN HAS ENTERED THE CHAT pic.twitter.com/k2R6PuSxXF— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 16, 2020
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook