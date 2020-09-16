TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 16

Best Hot Mic Ever pic.twitter.com/lTkRVNKUeE

Michigan Commits In New Rivals150 National Rankings ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Kobe Bufkin (60) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Frankie Collins (73) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Isaiah Barnes (112) ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Will Tschetter (148) pic.twitter.com/ZyZUDy1tuT

I.G.N.I.T.E. Program is what positive change looks like. Saluting Genesee County, Flint and sheriff Chris Swanson for providing much needed educational opportunities that are cutting edge and will hopefully be followed by others around the Country. https://t.co/fQ2CRdjVeH

When was the last time that the #Gophers started a football season in October? #TuesdayTrivia

This past Saturday at the Big House these two veterans showed why they are on the 1st Oline. They will be ready. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/81JrK3I7bk

Nebraska President Ted Carter says this morning, not knowing he's on a hot mic, before a news conference: "We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight” via @KETZ

"We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight."

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook