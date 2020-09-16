TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 16

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 16
Tweets of the day
Best Hot Mic Ever pic.twitter.com/lTkRVNKUeE— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 15, 2020
Michigan Commits In New Rivals150 National Rankings— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 15, 2020
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Kobe Bufkin (60)
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Frankie Collins (73)
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Isaiah Barnes (112)
⭐️⭐️⭐️ Will Tschetter (148) pic.twitter.com/ZyZUDy1tuT
I.G.N.I.T.E. Program is what positive change looks like. Saluting Genesee County, Flint and sheriff Chris Swanson for providing much needed educational opportunities that are cutting edge and will hopefully be followed by others around the Country. https://t.co/fQ2CRdjVeH— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) September 15, 2020
When was the last time that the #Gophers started a football season in October? #TuesdayTrivia— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
This past Saturday at the Big House these two veterans showed why they are on the 1st Oline. They will be ready. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/81JrK3I7bk— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 15, 2020
Nebraska President Ted Carter says this morning, not knowing he's on a hot mic, before a news conference: "We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight” via @KETZ— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 15, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Nebraska President: Big Ten Football Announcing Return To Play 'Tonight'
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Captains Set, QB Talk & More
• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Buy Or Sell: The Big Ten Will Be Playing Football By Oct. 31
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Q&A With Michigan DL Commit TJ Guy
• Jeff Potrykus, Journal Sentinel: Big Ten approves plan for 2020 football season this fall, possibly starting as early as Oct. 17
---
