 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 16
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-16 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 16

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight."
— University of Nebraska President Ted Carter
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Nebraska President: Big Ten Football Announcing Return To Play 'Tonight'

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Captains Set, QB Talk & More

Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Buy Or Sell: The Big Ten Will Be Playing Football By Oct. 31

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Q&A With Michigan DL Commit TJ Guy

Jeff Potrykus, Journal Sentinel: Big Ten approves plan for 2020 football season this fall, possibly starting as early as Oct. 17

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}