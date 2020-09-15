Will the Michigan Wolverines and the rest of the Big Ten still wind up playing a football season this fall? That has been the million dollar question lately, and now that we're already in the heart of September, a final decision should be coming any time. The answer to the aforementioned question has consistently been 'no' over the last several months by those tracking the situation closely, but the tide may finally be turning. Will it turn enough, however, for the conference to kick off its season before Halloween? Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox provide their takes below:

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (Austin Fox)

Clayton Sayfie — Buy

There’s been optimism for weeks that the Big Ten could reverse course, especially after league commissioner Kevin Warren met with President Donald Trump to discuss the conference receiving large amounts of rapid COVID-19 tests, the first of many steps Warren and the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force has taken in an effort to, well, return to competition. The pressure has certainly mounted on Warren and university presidents over the last five weeks since the postponement, but on top of that, there’s been medical advancements with rapid testing and research on myocarditis. In addition, football has returned at the high school level in most states across the country, including Michigan, as well as in the NFL and at most FBS schools nationwide. The Wolverine’s Chris Balas has reported that the conference is eyeing a late October start with a re-vote of presidents and chancellors this week to make it official. There’s been reports elsewhere of a possible re-vote in weeks past, but the league has not been more close to one than they are now, after the Big Ten medical subcommittee presented new testing programs on Saturday to a subcommittee of conference presidents and chancellors, detailing protocol options. The presentation was met positively by the subcommittee of presidents and chancellors. What we’re waiting on now is likely for the conference to present a unified front once they make the decision, instead of the chaos that ensued after the postponement. And it doesn't look like it'll be long before the conference makes its announcement, with University of Nebraska President Ted Carter saying today, on a hot mic, that they're ready to announce tonight. As far as being back to the field before Halloween, it makes the most sense, with the league then being able to be eligible for the College Football Playoff, which will release its final ranking on Sunday, Dec. 20. There’s been multiple reports that Oct. 17 is the targeted date as it stands now, but that could change, and that’s one of the details they’re likely working on now. It’s not a done deal, but good news is expected.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Austin Fox — Buy