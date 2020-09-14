 Updating how every former Michigan Wolverines' football player performed in Week One of the NFL.
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 15:42:20 -0500') }} football

Several Former Michigan Wolverines Impress During The NFL's Opening Weekend

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The 2020 NFL season kicked off this past weekend, and former Michigan Wolverines football players made their presence felt all throughout the league. Two of the biggest storylines surrounded quarterback Tom Brady and defensive end Frank Clark, with the former making his first appearance in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform and the latter continuing his tear with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive end Chase Winovich, meanwhile, earned his first-ever start with the New England Patriots, while his new rookie teammate, right tackle Mike Onwenu, received a starting assignment in Foxborough as well.

Updates on all former Wolverines currently in the NFL are listed below:

RELATED: Daily Newsstand — September 14

RELATED: Big Ten Re-Vote, Potential Start Date

Former Michigan Wolverines football QB Tom Brady
Former Michigan Wolverines football QB Tom Brady spent the first portion of his career with the New England Patriots. (USA Today Sports Images)

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns and two picks in his Tampa Bay debut, a 34-23 loss at New Orleans … Also rushed for nine yards and a score on three carries.

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Made the Ravens' 53-man roster to begin the season, but did not make an appearance in the club's 38-6 blowout of Cleveland on Sunday.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers will play their first game of the year against the Giants in New York tonight at 7:10 ET.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Denver will kick off its 2020 campaign tonight at home against Tennessee at 10:20 ET.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Was listed as 'inactive' and subsequently did not dress in the Chiefs' 34-20 victory over the Texans on Thursday night.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Earned the starting nod in Kansas City's 34-20 triumph over the Texans on Thursday, and accumulated three tackles, one sack and one stop behind the line of scrimmage, while playing 90 percent of the club's defensive snaps.

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Earned the starting nod at center for the Cardinals in their big 24-20 win at San Francisco over the weekend, but departed in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Saw playing time off the bench in the Chiefs' victory over Houston on Thursday night, compiling three tackles.

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Resides on the Steelers' practice squad.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal on April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Logged two tackles off the bench in the Packers' 43-34 triumph at Minnesota.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on the Vikings' injured reserve list after failing a physical for unknown reasons on Sept. 5 … He will miss the first six weeks of the 2020 season as a result.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh kicks off its season tonight in New York against the Giants at 7:10 ET.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

The Broncos will begin their 2020 campaign at 10:20 ET tonight in Denver against the Titans.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Saw time in a backup role in Indianapolis' 27-20 loss at Jacksonville, but didn't notch any statistics.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started and posted two tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage in Philadelphia's 27-17 setback at Washington … Left the game and entered concussion protocol, however.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not see the field in Kansas City's season-opening triumph over Houston on Thursday night, serving as Patrick Mahomes' backup.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Played, but did not start the Seahawks' 38-25 win at Atlanta, racking up five tackles and one tackle for loss.

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Is on the Chiefs' practice squad.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Saw the field in a backup role in Washington's 27-17 victory over the Eagles, but did not record any stats.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Contributed off the bench in the Raiders' 34-30 win at Carolina, registering three tackles and half a sack … Hurst only played in 30 percent of Las Vegas' defensive snaps, however.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Will kick off his 2020 season tonight at Denver at 10:20 ET.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Missed Dallas' 20-17 loss at the Los Angeles Rams last night with an ankle injury.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Played in a backup role in Los Angeles' thrilling 20-17 triumph over the Cowboys on Sunday, but did not tally any stats.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is a member of Las Vegas' practice squad.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Made the Cowboys' opening 53-man roster, but did not receive playing time in the team's narrow 20-17 defeat in Los Angeles against the Rams last night.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Resides on Minnesota's practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Played as a backup in Seattle's 38-25 triumph at Atlanta on Sunday, but did not total any statistics.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Earned the starting nod at right tackle in his first professional game in the Patriots' 21-11 win over the Dolphins, marking the first time Onwenu played offensive tackle since his high school days.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Made Cleveland's opening 53-man roster, but did not see any action in the club's 38-6 blowout loss to the Ravens.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

The Giants will begin their season tonight when they host Pittsburgh at 7:10 ET.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Did not make the team's 53-man roster out of fall camp, and was relegated to their practice squad as a result.

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Missed the Saints' 34-23 win over Tampa Bay with an ankle injury, after being slated to earn the start at right guard … Ruiz suffered the ailment in an Aug. 27 practice and has not participated in team drills since.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Saw time off the bench on Sunday at right guard in Green Bay's 43-34 triumph over the Vikings.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Earned the starting nod at left guard in Carolina's 34-30 home setback to Las Vegas.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Is on the Patriots' 53-man roster as a rookie, but did not see the field in the club's 21-11 win over the Dolphins on Sunday in Foxborough.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Played as a backup in the Jaguars' 27-20 victory over Indianapolis, but did not accumulate any stats.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Earned the starting nod at safety in Jacksonville's 27-20 win over the Colts, compiling three tackles on the afternoon … Left the game with a hamstring injury and never returned.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Earned his first career start in New England's 21-11 win over the Dolphins, logging six stops and one tackle for loss.

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers will kick off their 2020 campaign tonight at 7:10 in New York against the Giants.

---

{{ article.author_name }}