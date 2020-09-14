The 2020 NFL season kicked off this past weekend, and former Michigan Wolverines football players made their presence felt all throughout the league. Two of the biggest storylines surrounded quarterback Tom Brady and defensive end Frank Clark, with the former making his first appearance in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform and the latter continuing his tear with the Kansas City Chiefs. Defensive end Chase Winovich, meanwhile, earned his first-ever start with the New England Patriots, while his new rookie teammate, right tackle Mike Onwenu, received a starting assignment in Foxborough as well. Updates on all former Wolverines currently in the NFL are listed below:

Former Michigan Wolverines football QB Tom Brady spent the first portion of his career with the New England Patriots. (USA Today Sports Images)

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns and two picks in his Tampa Bay debut, a 34-23 loss at New Orleans … Also rushed for nine yards and a score on three carries.

Tom Brady runs it in himself for his first TD as a Buccaneer! #TB12 #LFG #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/lAtvfb2oSG — Tampa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) September 13, 2020

TB12!



The first TD in the @Buccaneers Tom Brady era is a rush TD from Tom + a spike 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YZI0oRAc3U — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2020

Tom Brady lost as a starter in Week 1 for just the fouth time in his career, but each of the three previous times he went on to make the Super Bowl that season. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) September 14, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Made the Ravens' 53-man roster to begin the season, but did not make an appearance in the club's 38-6 blowout of Cleveland on Sunday.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers will play their first game of the year against the Giants in New York tonight at 7:10 ET.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Denver will kick off its 2020 campaign tonight at home against Tennessee at 10:20 ET.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Was listed as 'inactive' and subsequently did not dress in the Chiefs' 34-20 victory over the Texans on Thursday night.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Earned the starting nod in Kansas City's 34-20 triumph over the Texans on Thursday, and accumulated three tackles, one sack and one stop behind the line of scrimmage, while playing 90 percent of the club's defensive snaps.

Frank Clark with the ghost rush. Small feint with the inside hand & dips under the blocker's punch #passrush #houvskc #chiefs pic.twitter.com/Cah1Tyki5C — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 11, 2020

Frank Clark with great vertical speed off the edge. Chops, rips & forces a rushed pass! #HOUvsKC #passrush pic.twitter.com/ergfNoT9qe — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 11, 2020

Frank Clark is a problem tonight. Houston needs to give the RT some help — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 11, 2020

Frank Clark is an absolute beast. — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) September 11, 2020

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Earned the starting nod at center for the Cardinals in their big 24-20 win at San Francisco over the weekend, but departed in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Kingsbury said they were "working through" the injuries to C Mason Cole (hamstring) and S Jalen Thompson (ankle). Hoping it won't be too long. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 14, 2020

C Mason Cole down after that play. Tried to get up, didn't, and now slowly limps off. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 13, 2020

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Saw playing time off the bench in the Chiefs' victory over Houston on Thursday night, compiling three tackles.

Mike Danna with phenomenal coverage on the hot route there. Great job by the rookie. — Craig Stout (@barleyhop) September 11, 2020

#Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo had high, high praise for DL Mike Danna and Tershawn Wharton. Essentially said you would never be able to tell they are rookies. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 7, 2020

"For guys who have not been in the NFL very long, they sure operate like true pros." - #Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo on rookie defensive linemen Tershawn Wharton (UDFA) and Mike Danna (177 overall). — Aly Trost (@AlyTrost) September 7, 2020

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Resides on the Steelers' practice squad.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal on April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Logged two tackles off the bench in the Packers' 43-34 triumph at Minnesota.

Our first Rashan Gary sighting. Just missed his first sack. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) September 13, 2020

Rashan Gary has definitely improved from last year — Sam (@SPSnieder) September 14, 2020

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on the Vikings' injured reserve list after failing a physical for unknown reasons on Sept. 5 … He will miss the first six weeks of the 2020 season as a result.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh kicks off its season tonight in New York against the Giants at 7:10 ET.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

The Broncos will begin their 2020 campaign at 10:20 ET tonight in Denver against the Titans.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Saw time in a backup role in Indianapolis' 27-20 loss at Jacksonville, but didn't notch any statistics.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started and posted two tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage in Philadelphia's 27-17 setback at Washington … Left the game and entered concussion protocol, however.

Brandon Graham is now getting looked at. He was very wobbly getting up.



Eagles are down 4 OLinemen and 4 DLinemen pic.twitter.com/WQmmxxm7qE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 13, 2020

Early word on Eagles injuries, from what I've gathered:

-- Brandon Graham was tested for concussion and initial evaluation came back negative.

-- Jack Driscoll was dealing with cramping.

-- DeSean Jackson is fine, feels great.



So Vinny Curry (hamstring) appears most serious. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 13, 2020

#Eagles DE Brandon Graham is in the concussion protocol, per Doug Pederson. He exited the game late Sunday. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not see the field in Kansas City's season-opening triumph over Houston on Thursday night, serving as Patrick Mahomes' backup.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Played, but did not start the Seahawks' 38-25 win at Atlanta, racking up five tackles and one tackle for loss.

Lano Hill, in with the #Seahawks in dime, with nice tackle in space to get a third-down stop. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 13, 2020

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Is on the Chiefs' practice squad.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Saw the field in a backup role in Washington's 27-17 victory over the Eagles, but did not record any stats.

It’s here Dad. Everything we worked for is finally here. Just wish you were here too ❤️ First NFL game 😤 — "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) September 13, 2020

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Contributed off the bench in the Raiders' 34-30 win at Carolina, registering three tackles and half a sack … Hurst only played in 30 percent of Las Vegas' defensive snaps, however.

"Undersized" DT Maurice Hurst. Multitasker. Manages to walk the left guard 10 yards backwards, whilst using his free hand to get a sack.

He clearly despises offensive linemen pic.twitter.com/HKAfaEmznj — James Russell (@jamesru1) September 14, 2020

First #Raiders sack of the season is shared by Carl Nassib and Maurice Hurst. Ten-yard loss. Bridgwater had no where to go as pressure was coming from inside and out. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 13, 2020

Maurice Hurst comes up with the first sack of the season - I'm disappointed he didn't hit the belly rub though — Kyle Martin (@KylesFeed) September 13, 2020

History books! First Win, First Sack as the Las Vegas raiders ☠️let’s keep it rolling ! — Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) September 14, 2020

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Will kick off his 2020 season tonight at Denver at 10:20 ET.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Missed Dallas' 20-17 loss at the Los Angeles Rams last night with an ankle injury.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Played in a backup role in Los Angeles' thrilling 20-17 triumph over the Cowboys on Sunday, but did not tally any stats.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is a member of Las Vegas' practice squad.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Made the Cowboys' opening 53-man roster, but did not receive playing time in the team's narrow 20-17 defeat in Los Angeles against the Rams last night.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Resides on Minnesota's practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Played as a backup in Seattle's 38-25 triumph at Atlanta on Sunday, but did not total any statistics.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Earned the starting nod at right tackle in his first professional game in the Patriots' 21-11 win over the Dolphins, marking the first time Onwenu played offensive tackle since his high school days.

Mike Onwenu's first three plays:



🏈 Was at point of attack on 7-yard run and put LB Elandon Roberts on the ground



🏈 Stood up the hard-charging Roberts to keep Sony Michel clean on 2-yard run on third-and-1



🏈Put DB Brandon Jones on his back side on 2-yard run on third-and-1 https://t.co/OCELVPcKrn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 14, 2020

Bill Belichick draws a comparison between rookie Mike Onwenu (6th round, Michigan) to Nate Solder in the sense that Solder played right tackle/jumbo tight end at the start of his rookie year. Belichick calls Onwenu (22 snaps Sunday) a flexible player. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 14, 2020

Belichick on rookie Mike Onwenu: "Mike's earned playing time, and he's been able to play different spots for us."



Onwenu only played guard in college, but he played 22 snaps yesterday at right tackle (rotating with Jermaine Eluemunor) and jumbo tight end. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 14, 2020

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Made Cleveland's opening 53-man roster, but did not see any action in the club's 38-6 blowout loss to the Ravens.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

The Giants will begin their season tonight when they host Pittsburgh at 7:10 ET.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Did not make the team's 53-man roster out of fall camp, and was relegated to their practice squad as a result.

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Missed the Saints' 34-23 win over Tampa Bay with an ankle injury, after being slated to earn the start at right guard … Ruiz suffered the ailment in an Aug. 27 practice and has not participated in team drills since.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Saw time off the bench on Sunday at right guard in Green Bay's 43-34 triumph over the Vikings.

Matt LaFleur on Jon Runyan Jr., who played LG with the 2s most of camp: “For him to step inside there on the right side and perform at the level where there wasn’t a drop-off, that’s a tremendous credit to his mentality and his preparation.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 14, 2020

Jon runyan jr didnt miss a beat coming in at RG https://t.co/tUXMW92oHY — Dave Steger 🧀 (@DaveSteger731) September 14, 2020

Jon Runyan Jr. said even though he only played 15 snaps, his dad will probably spend two hours breaking down the film with him. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 14, 2020

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Earned the starting nod at left guard in Carolina's 34-30 home setback to Las Vegas.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Is on the Patriots' 53-man roster as a rookie, but did not see the field in the club's 21-11 win over the Dolphins on Sunday in Foxborough.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Played as a backup in the Jaguars' 27-20 victory over Indianapolis, but did not accumulate any stats.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Earned the starting nod at safety in Jacksonville's 27-20 win over the Colts, compiling three tackles on the afternoon … Left the game with a hamstring injury and never returned.

Jarrod Wilson from Buchtel named one of the Jaguars captains. Griff Nation🌟🌟 https://t.co/eoEZg0q2gq — Ron Linger (@LingerRon) September 8, 2020

Jags have lost Jarrod Wilson, Josh Jones and CJ Henderson in this game at times - secondary beat up. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 13, 2020

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Earned his first career start in New England's 21-11 win over the Dolphins, logging six stops and one tackle for loss.

Belichick on Chase Winovich: "expect him to be out on the field a good part of the time in all games."



Wino had 3 run-stops & 2 QB pressures. Beats the TE inside, instinctually knows the RB will cut away from the penetration, spins off the block to make the stop. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/TVxbVxNbPL — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 14, 2020

Sounds like Chase Winovich will be an every-down player for the Patriots this season.



He had a good start in Week 1. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 13, 2020

Chase Winovich (6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit) says he has watched every defensive play from Sunday multiple times. One thing that he said was a positive when watching himself was that he saw a stronger player from his rookie year. pic.twitter.com/wTLjapFJLp — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 14, 2020

Seeing that Chase Winovich hit with no crowd reaction really drove home how strange of a season this is going to be. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 13, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers