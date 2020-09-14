The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 14
Tweets of the day
This!!! 🤔😉🤓👍👍 pic.twitter.com/6hJb3Po5H4— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 13, 2020
If Big Ten presidents/chancellors vote to play football in the fall, then all B1G schools will play, sources told @Stadium. Earlier reports indicated if presidents voted to play, some B1G schools might opt not to play, but that will not be the case, source said— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 14, 2020
Update: vote will not happen tonight. Presumably tomorrow.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 13, 2020
The Big Ten's writing this season is a classic Will They or Won't They trope, in which each new week teases the audience but brings no actual resolution either way.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 13, 2020
Sources: A comprehensive plan has been presented to the 14 Big Ten presidents/chancellors today, with an emphasis on medical protocols that have changed in recent weeks and are available to the league. No timetable set on vote, but expected soon. There's a lot of optimism.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2020
Plan to start Big Ten football on Oct. 17 expected to be approved—Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. https://t.co/B03wYxChny— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) September 13, 2020
Killing B1G Football & 14 university presidents’ careers= easy.— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 13, 2020
Resurrecting same 14 careers=mind numbing for those morons.
Serious Q: Is there anything you’d trust these guys with responsibility with after this? If they ran the military & Luxembourg attacked we’d all be dead. https://t.co/U43r5bI3Hh
There was supposed to be a vote today and they kicked the can down the road again. Maybe tomorrow, maybe next week but football people are dumbfounded as am I. pic.twitter.com/zvQDjI8bfv— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) September 13, 2020
One thing I’ve learned through all of this is that the Big Ten quietly communicates with certain media well before they communicate with the head football coaches who are often the public face of the university and the ones they pay millions. It has to be maddening. pic.twitter.com/uKYYyrNzo6— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) September 13, 2020
The Big Ten moves like.. pic.twitter.com/zGgNhJw08G— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) September 13, 2020
Let’s gooo !!! Great Dub !— King Ruiz 🐻 (@_OverCees) September 13, 2020
Michigan runs Massachusetts right now. The Wolverines have dominated recruiting in the state. BC and others in the region have provided virtually no threat. #Mass2Michigan #GoBlue Who's Next? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4LEJFq8a21— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2020
Elite 2022 WR and top Michigan target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) made some of his usual highlight grabs today at @BOOMfootball Academy. Was open a lot and should have had more. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ajTxmYs7SY— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2020
Top 2022 ATH Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) was quick, explosive and made plays in crunch time at @BOOMfootball Academy. And yes, he was rocking Michigan gloves. 👀〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gAjgPxmTRY— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2020
Chicago WR Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) was the most dominant player in the first window of @BOOMfootball Academy. No doubt an elite prospect in 2023. Michigan just offered. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BswbGyahZL— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2020
2022 RB Quinshon Judkins has some impressive offers already, including Auburn and Michigan. @ChadSimmons_ caught up with Judkins to get the latest on his recruitment: https://t.co/uSTRwTI6H4 pic.twitter.com/4RBDLgVoXj— Rivals (@Rivals) September 13, 2020
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Big Ten Will Vote to Start Season on Oct. 17, per Report
• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Possible Good News, bad News on the Football Front
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan has 33 Players on NFL Active Roster as pro Season Kicks off
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's Football Recruiting Dominance in New England Continues
• Tom Dienhart, GoldandBlack.com: Decision Looms on Big Ten Season
