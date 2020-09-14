 Reports surfaced yesterday the Michigan Wolverines & the Big Ten are a step closer toward having a fall football season.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
“There was supposed to be a vote today and they kicked the can down the road again. Maybe tomorrow, maybe next week but football people are dumbfounded as am I.”
— Rivals.com Director of Recruiting Mike Farrell, referring to the ongoing Big Ten debacle
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Big Ten Will Vote to Start Season on Oct. 17, per Report

• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Possible Good News, bad News on the Football Front

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan has 33 Players on NFL Active Roster as pro Season Kicks off

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's Football Recruiting Dominance in New England Continues

• Tom Dienhart, GoldandBlack.com: Decision Looms on Big Ten Season

