The 33 athletes U-M has on NFL clubs are currently the fifth-most of any collegiate program in the nation, trailing only Alabama (56), Ohio State (50), LSU (41) and Florida (39).

NCAA.com recently released a list of the schools who have the most players on active 53-man rosters heading into the 2020 NFL season, and the Michigan Wolverines' football program was near the top of that list.

Furthermore, the 264 Big Ten players who are currently on pro squads are the second-most of any collegiate conference, behind the 348 the SEC has. Of the 1,696 athletes on active NFL rosters, the Big Ten and SEC claim 612 (36 percent) as their own.

On a similar note, Bleacher Report recently ranked the top 50 players in the NFL heading into 2020, and only placed one former Wolverine on their list — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The fact that Brady made the outlet's list certainly didn't come as a surprise, but it's where he landed that was a bit eye-opening — at No. 40 overall and as the seventh-best quarterback, behind the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson and the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott.

"Life as we know it will never be the same, and Tom Brady leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is peak 2020," Bleacher Report wrote of Brady. "It's easy to say age will finally catch up with him, but the 43-year-old quarterback hasn't shown any signs of that actually happening.

"He's thrown for at least 4,057 yards in each of the last three seasons with an 85-to-27 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that span. Brady's move to Tampa is less of a mid-life crisis and more of a continuation of greatness."