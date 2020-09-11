The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 11
Tweets of the day
Super Bowl champion Chad Henne and his Chiefs kicking off the NFL season. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/xnqpzFJ1Cf— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 11, 2020
Things you witnessed if you were at the Big House #OTD in 2011:— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 10, 2020
✅ First night game in Michigan Stadium history
✅ Third straight win vs. Notre Dame
✅ One of the game's greatest finishes @UMichFootball | @DenardX | @WRTreezy pic.twitter.com/MAfUVLha54
September 10th, 2011: In the first ever night game at Michigan Stadium, we witnessed one of the greatest finishes in Michigan football history. pic.twitter.com/oeT76BJPic— Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) September 11, 2020
So in the state of Michigan, high schools are closed, high school football is open. Both Big ten campuses are open, but Big Ten football is closed.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) September 10, 2020
Does any of this this make any sense to anyone?
The @NFL is back.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 10, 2020
And the U-M ➡️ NFL connection is real. #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/paD3qNr5mu
September 11, 2020 Happy Birthday Anniversary Herman Everhardus! - https://t.co/uPMFb3dEIS pic.twitter.com/oAO2y2rmKS— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 11, 2020
@NunezAdrien talking about how @JuwanHoward treats the team like a family #GoBlue @umichbball pic.twitter.com/Vow2HaJCBV— The Prattle (@PrattleThe) September 10, 2020
There is football today— Jacob Prothro (@JacobProthro) September 10, 2020
Precision tape work from @Matty_Beniers10 #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/iwFHZ5Yopl— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 10, 2020
THE cutest! pic.twitter.com/hgLgZ5EuOz— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 11, 2020
Please keep the Miskelley family and our fellow @umichswimdive Wolverines in your thoughts today and in the days to come. Sending our love during these incredibly difficult times. https://t.co/TzZHRzBp6g— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 10, 2020
So excited for you! Can’t believe that my little sister committed... and that she’s going all the way to CALIFORNIA!!!😱 CONGRATS‼️🥳 Cal Poly is getting a great one pic.twitter.com/6NrRU4IGnY— Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) September 11, 2020
Out here checking out Rivals250 DL and top Michigan target George Rooks (@georgerooks55) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jVKArGoj3N— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 10, 2020
Michigan DL commit Dominick Giudice (@dom_giudice27) was putting in work in the rain today! Big dude at 6-4, 275 with the ability to play multiple spots upfront in Ann Arbor. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IbEHCG3imZ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 11, 2020
2022 Rivals100 DB and Michigan target Jaeden Gould (@JaedenGould5) getting in work with @Coach_GetWright right outside of NYC #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/v8ArwmpoAF— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 10, 2020
2022 Rivals100 DB Jaeden Gould (@JaedenGould5) is smooth, explosive, long, versatile, etc. He's the total package in the secondary.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 11, 2020
And yes, he was rocking some Michigan gear today. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ovF1JPKCzb
Big S/O to @Coach_GetWright for hosting me at today's training session! pic.twitter.com/kZxqWpizYb— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 11, 2020
Great having you come out ! Safe travels ! https://t.co/mAkppMiUoS— Ryan Daly (@Rdaly_72) September 11, 2020
Manhattan, it’s been too long. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/uvYmuDhiN4— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 11, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Big Ten Football Thursday News: Attorney Believes Big Ten Will Reconsider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Several Updates
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Insider Notes on top Targets George Rooks, Jaeden Gould
• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Early Enrollees That can Impact in Winter or Spring Season
• Corey Evans, RIvals.com: Trevor Keels Cuts his List to a Final Three
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook