{{ timeAgo('2020-09-11 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 11

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“So in the state of Michigan, high schools are closed, high school football is open. Both Big ten campuses are open, but Big Ten football is closed. Does any of this this make any sense to anyone?”
— Renowned author and college football historian John U. Bacon on Twitter yesterday
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Big Ten Football Thursday News: Attorney Believes Big Ten Will Reconsider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Several Updates

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Insider Notes on top Targets George Rooks, Jaeden Gould

• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Early Enrollees That can Impact in Winter or Spring Season

• Corey Evans, RIvals.com: Trevor Keels Cuts his List to a Final Three

