A number of players on Michigan head coach Juwan Howard's recruiting hot board are paring their lists or closing in on decisions. Here's what we've picked up ... Five-star Trevor Keels has trimmed his list to three. As expected, Michigan didn't make the cut.

Many hoped Keels would give the Wolverines a more serious look given that he played AAU ball with Terrance Williams and Hunter Dickinson. The Team Takeover five-star never really seemed to have U-M that high on his list, however, and now the Paul VI Catholic High standout is down to Duke, Villanova and Virginia. Another guard, 2022 Skyy Clark, announced he'd trim his list to three today, as well.

Michigan joined Kentucky, North Carolina, Memphis, Oregon, Tennessee State, UCLA and USC on his list, but sources told us the 6-2 guard would not include the Wolverines among his finalists ... and he didn't. "The complete package at the lead guard position, Clark is someone that can practically do it all in the backcourt. A one-time DePaul commit who recently moved to the Nashville area this summer, Clark is now focused on a final four that is Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA," Rivals.com reported. “I picked these schools because I’ve been praying about my future and asking for guidance and this is where God has led me,” Clark said “These are the best fits for my game, and I feel like each would help me get my game ready for the next level.” He'll likely reclassify to 2021. Another former target, four-star shooting guard Brandon Weston, committed to Seton Hall. U-M had never made much progress with him ... he picked the Pirates over Illinois, Pitt, and Wake Forest.



Michigan would like to round out the class with two more studs to join pledges Isaiah Barnes, Will Tschetter, Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin, and they'd love it to be big man Efton Reid and either Harrison Ingram or Caleb Houstan. We gave you the latest on Ingram and Reid the other day: INGRAM AND REID. Houstan, meanwhile, might be a long shot, but Howard continues to put in the work.