 Michigan Wolverines Football: Early Enrollees Who Can Make An Impact During A Winter Or Spring Season
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-10 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Early Enrollees That Can Impact In A Winter Or Spring Season

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

On this episode of The Wolverine TV, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down Michigan football early enrollees that could make an immediate impact if the Wolverines are to play a winter or spring season.

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver commit Xavier Worthy could make an immediate impact.
Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver commit Xavier Worthy could make an immediate impact. (Rivals.com)
---

