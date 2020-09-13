The aforementioned group had previously voted, 11-3, in favor of shutting down the fall Big Ten campaign, with Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa being the only three schools who voted in favor of playing.

According to Jeff Potrykus of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this afternoon , sources close to the Big Ten expect the league's "Council of Presidents and Chancellors will vote to start the season, with the target date Oct. 17."

Potrykus explained today in his article that nine votes will be needed to reverse the decision, and that Wisconsin is expected to vote 'yes' this time around.

Though not noted in the article, sources close to the situation have also reported that Michigan is expected to change its vote as well.

"The people who spoke on the condition of anonymity reiterated that reliable, rapid testing has played a critical role and helped turn the tide in the favor of trying to play this year," Potrykus wrote in his article.

"The 14-member Council of Presidents and Chancellors is scheduled to briefed Sunday on the medical updates."

The article went on to note that the council "could approve the plan Sunday or Monday."

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told the media at a protest last Saturday that his club could be ready to play "in two weeks," with the targeted Oct. 17 start date still obviously being just over a month away.

