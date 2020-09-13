 The Michigan Wolverines' football program picked up a commitment from RB Tavierre Dunlap yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 13

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
"Hearing a lot of rumbling among Big Ten sources about an informational meeting and a pending vote. Nothing concrete yet, but more chatter than I've heard since the original decision to postpone. Take it with a shaker of salt, but potentially interesting."
— Renowned author and historian John U. Bacon on Twitter yesterday
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Lands a Commitment From Texas RB Tavierre Dunlap

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Moves up in the National Recruiting Rankings

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Tavierre Dunlap Means for Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: The 3-2-1: Who are the Big Ten Decision Makers?

• Pete Thamel, YahooSports: Sources: Big Ten Inching Closer to Return-to-Play Vote

{{ article.author_name }}