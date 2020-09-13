The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 13
Tweets of the day
Just remember... pic.twitter.com/X4Qhf2Ifvz— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 12, 2020
Who said it’s not a game/work day? I can’t tell. @UMichFootball is out here working...working. We 👀you boyz!!!#stayreadysoyoudonthavetogetready💪〽️ pic.twitter.com/xHfDOFFWTc— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) September 12, 2020
Stay positive. Test negative.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 12, 2020
We’ll all be back here again soon enough.
Forever, Go Blue. pic.twitter.com/1CCuSjadFa
September 12, 2020
we see everybody else playing...let us play man— 0 (@AndreSeldonjr) September 13, 2020
Sources: The Big Ten presentation by the Return to Competition Task Force has ended successfully today. The full 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet tomorrow are expected to vote on return to play in next 72 hours. Today is the step before the step.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 12, 2020
Hearing a lot of rumbling among Big Ten sources about an informational meeting and a pending vote. Nothing concrete yet, but more chatter than I've heard since the original decision to postpone. Take it with a shaker of salt, but potentially interesting.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) September 12, 2020
As we reported on Thursday, a source also told @TheAthleticCFB that it's possible the Big Ten as a whole moves forward with its return to play but individual schools still opt not to play in 2020.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) September 12, 2020
I’m committing at 7pm— Tavierre Dunlap (@TavierreD) September 12, 2020
Andrew Cogliano is expected to be back in the lineup for @DallasStars tonight in Game 4 vs @GoldenKnights! Catch it at 8 p.m., on NBC.#ProBlue | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/7yWOVZjPar— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 12, 2020
First Cuban American NHL Player Al Montoya Looks to Expand Hockey’s Reach in Hispanic Community— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 12, 2020
Read >>https://t.co/brqhBS1H2j
via @USAHockey pic.twitter.com/OboQdRS0nB
Michigan DE commit Kechaun Bennett (@kechaun1) impressed me in-game last fall. Was great to see him again today. Has the potential to be a hellacious pass rusher off the edge in Ann Arbor. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UUKVfCfz27— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 12, 2020
Four-star Michigan DE commit Kechaun Bennett (@kechaun1) working pass rush. Staff has been showing him Josh Uche film. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9aCYPx26B9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 12, 2020
Out here checking out four-star Michigan DE commit Kechaun Bennett (@kechaun1) #GoBlue @SupremeAthlete_ pic.twitter.com/4FlDHWxslA— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 12, 2020
Four-star Michigan DE commit Kechaun Bennett (@kechaun1) working L Drill #GoBlue @SupremeAthlete_ pic.twitter.com/9JCohhCxXr— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 12, 2020
Four-star Michigan DE commit Kechaun Bennett (@kechaun1) gets praise for this rep #GoBlue @SupremeAthlete_ pic.twitter.com/9NJnu2GRIQ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 12, 2020
More of four-star Michigan DE commit Kechaun Bennett (@kechaun1) #GoBlue @SupremeAthlete_ pic.twitter.com/QjlhTkctTs— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 12, 2020
I’ve now seen all 22 of Michigan’s verbal commits in at least one type of live setting 🙌🏼 #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 12, 2020
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Lands a Commitment From Texas RB Tavierre Dunlap
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Moves up in the National Recruiting Rankings
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Tavierre Dunlap Means for Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: The 3-2-1: Who are the Big Ten Decision Makers?
• Pete Thamel, YahooSports: Sources: Big Ten Inching Closer to Return-to-Play Vote
