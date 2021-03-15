 Wolverine TV: Workout Clips Of 2021 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting TE Signee Louis Hansen
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 14:23:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Workout Clips Of 2021 Michigan TE Signee Louis Hansen

New England tight end Louis Hansen is signed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
New England tight end Louis Hansen signed with Michigan in December.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in New England over the weekend and saw 2021 Michigan tight end signee Louis Hansen at a private workout.

Watch full clips from the session below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}