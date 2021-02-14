 Wolverine TV: Workout Clips Of 2022 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DB Target Terrance Brooks
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-14 14:24:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Workout Clips Of 2022 Michigan DB Target Terrance Brooks

Texas defensive back Terrance Brooks holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Texas defensive back Terrance Brooks holds a Michigan offer.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Dallas and had an opportunity to see three-star 2022 Michigan defensive back target Terrance Brooks at a private workout.

Watch full clips from the session below.

{{ article.author_name }}