Wolverines announce rescheduled Michigan State game date

The Michigan men’s basketball team's postponed game against Michigan State, originally scheduled for Jan. 10, will be played March 1, per release. The matchup will tip off at 8:30 p.m. at Crisler Center on FS1.

The Wolverines originally missed games against the Spartans and Purdue due to COVID-19 issues within the program earlier this month. By rule, Michigan could not play either game after falling below the Big Ten’s roster minimum of seven healthy scholarship players. The Wolverines’ COVID-19 issues kept the program from playing games for two weeks from Jan. 4-18.

When Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington was asked about rescheduling both games last week, he sounded confident the Big Ten would find viable dates while working alongside the three affected schools.

“I’m fairly confident that'll get done,” Washington said last Tuesday. “Whenever those dates are locked in, we’ll be ready to roll.”

Now, the Wolverines will have their chance to exact revenge on the Spartans. Michigan lost in East Lansing, 83-67, this past weekend after stringing together three straight wins for the first time this season.

There are now two separate one-week stretches (Feb. 5-12 and Feb. 27 to March 6) during which the Wolverines will play four games. But with the two rescheduled games now official, Michigan is back up to 20 conference matchups this season.

