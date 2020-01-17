Practice has gone on all week in St. Petersburg, Fla. ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be played Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. Several Wolverines have stood out in the practices, and have impressed those on hand. U-M has five outgoing players that will participate in Saturday's game, including defensive end Michael Danna, linebacker Jordan Glasgow, cornerback LaVert Hill, right guard Michael Onwenu and left tackle Jon Runyan. RELATED: Where Michigan Stands In 'Way Too Early' CFB Rankings

Former Michigan Wolverines cornerback LaVert Hill is impressing in Tampa, Fla. at Shrine Bowl practices. (USA Today Sports Images)

Here's a look at how each former U-M player is faring.

Michael Danna

• "Pass rusher Michael Danna, who recorded 38 tackles and three sacks after transferring from Central Michigan, was the single most dominant player on the field for either team," 12up.com's Michael Luciano said. "The speed and power he had flashed the last few days really came out today both as a 3 and 5 tech, as he ate up the likes of Rhode Island's Kyle Murphy."



Mike Danna continues to eat, and Stevens’ pass is almost picked by Cam Gill #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/0QSSSQeS0L — Mike Luciano (@TheRealLuc3) January 15, 2020

• "Danna showed a lot of pass-rushing skill off the edge as well as a nice inside move," Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline wrote. "He displayed terrific speed around the edge and were it not for incessant holding by opponents, he would’ve been credited with several sacks during the scrimmage."

Jordan Glasgow

• "Jordan Glasgow of Michigan had several major hits and plays in the secondary," Pauline wrote after Tuesday's practice. "Jordan Glasgow played well," Pauline said following Wednesday's practice. "He dropped a sure pick after making a great move to the throw."

Jordan Glasgow ⁦@jrglasgow23⁩ Nothing new here - he played fast all season and has played fast the last two days. pic.twitter.com/MQlrb3wR1m — Gerry DiNardo (@gerrydinardo) January 14, 2020

LaVert Hill

• "Cornerback Lavert Hill, who still needs to answer questions about his physicality and tackling, showed the coverage skills that made him a much-hyped prospect in the early parts of the season," Luciano said. "He went head-to-head with Clemson WR Diondre Overton, another huge winner from today, and picked up one of many nice PBUs in the morning practice."



.@UMichFootball CB Lavert Hill with a nice rep to lock down the fade on the goal line 🔒#ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/Mnd6NSAums — The Draft Network (@DraftNetworkLLC) January 15, 2020

• "LaVert Hill is one of my favorite later round corners in this draft class, and he will be fun to watch in the Shrine Bowl," Fansided's Jacob Schyvinck said, naming Hill as a 'player to watch' at the Shrine Bowl. "Hill shows great technique at the line of scrimmage and is great at timing his jumps to break up passes. His best position at the next level will probably be in the slot, where he can be physical and show off his football IQ."

Lavert Hill ⁦@laverthill⁩ going through some drills. He says a lot of carry over of ⁦@UMichFootball⁩ techniques. ⁦@ShrineBowl⁩ pic.twitter.com/mCAkvnYqSi — Gerry DiNardo (@gerrydinardo) January 14, 2020

Michigan’s Lavert Hill. Alabama’s Shyheim Carter has also impressed #shrinebowl pic.twitter.com/zPONHpqlio — Mike Luciano (@TheRealLuc3) January 13, 2020

Michael Onwenu

• "Michael Onwenu of Michigan is big, powerful and had moments of domination," Pauline said after Monday's practice. "There were also times when Onwenu was overextending into blocks and struggled to contain opponents. Onwenu will be going to the combine." • "Michigan offensive lineman Michael Onwenu clocked in at a whopping 362 pounds in weigh-ins, and he was every bit as difficult to dislodge or get leverage on in run and pass protection as his weight and 34-inch arms would suggest it is," Luciano said.

A profile of 362 pound Michigan Lineman Michael Onwenu #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/6JRbhblVKT — Mike Luciano (@TheRealLuc3) January 15, 2020

Michael Onwenu ⁦@_MXKEY⁩ Enjoyed watching him practice today and to hear of his Big Shoe Store idea. pic.twitter.com/DawaiO9ZBL — Gerry DiNardo (@gerrydinardo) January 13, 2020

#50 in the is one of my favorite sleepers in this class. Michael Onwenu Michigan. https://t.co/R055lEGR5g — Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) January 13, 2020

Jon Runyan

• "The Michigan offensive linemen played exceptionally well, as Jon Runyan Jr. saw time at both tackle and guard," Luciano said. "While his tackle play was better, he showcased the versatility that will make him an intriguing late-round pick." • "He was playing guard today," NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. You can just tell he's been coached very well. He's tough, smart. He's Steady Eddy. He didn't wow but he had a really solid day." • "On the offensive line, Jon Runyan had another solid day and seems to be improving with each practice," Pauline said after Wednesday's practice.

Matt Womack and Jon Runyan doubling West Georgia’s Auzoyah Alufohai, who impressed on Day 1 #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/jzEncMB97P — Mike Luciano (@TheRealLuc3) January 14, 2020