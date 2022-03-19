Wolverines cruise by Eagles, advance to second round of NCAA Tournament
Naz Hillmon the Michigan women's basketball team defeated the American Eagles, 74-39, in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon at the Crisler Center.
The Wolverines had no trouble cruising past the Eagles. Michigan trailed 8-4 early on, but finished the first half on a 35-5 run to put the game well out of reach by halftime.
Hillmon proved why she was a first-team All-American selection. The senior forward tallied 24 points on 11-14 shooting in the Wolverines' victory. Hillmon also recorded 11 rebounds, marking her 15th double-double this season.
Emily Kiser and Leigha Brown each finished in double figures for the Wolverines, with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Wolverines will advance to the Round of 32 to take on the 11-seed Villanova Wildcats in Ann Arbor on Monday. Michigan will be looking to make its second-straight Sweet 16 appearance.
The Wildcats upset the BYU Cougars, 61-57, at the Crisler Center earlier Saturday afternoon. Villanova, led by Maddy Siegrist, is 24-8 on the season.
Monday's game between the Wolverines and Wildcats will be the final game of the season for Michigan at the Crisler Center this season. The Wolverines are a perfect 15-0 on their home floor this season, and they will look to keep that record unblemished on Monday.