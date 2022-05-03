Wolverines in the NBA: Jordan Poole drops 20 as Grizzlies even series

After dropping 30 points for the Golden State Warriors in a game one victory, Jordan Poole's hot streak continued in the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite adding another 20 points to his tally, the Warriors will leave Memphis with a series split as the Grizzlies evened up the series at 1-1 after a 106-101 loss.

Poole added three rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes.

Speaking with ESPN recently, Poole discussed how he has thoroughly enjoyed proving the doubters wrong and will continue to do so into the future.

"I've always made people eat their words," Poole said. "I never went to the media and said anything about anybody else. I just shut up, take it all in and let my game do the talking. It feels a lot better. Oh, my god, it feels so good."

The Warriors return to action on Saturday for game three of the series.

