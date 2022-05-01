Wolverines in the NBA: Jordan Poole scores 31 to lead GSW in game one win

Former Michigan guard Jordan Poole continues his renaissance season with the Golden State Warriors.

In the second round of the NBA Playoffs, Poole led the Warriors in scoring by adding 31 points in a 117-116 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies to take a 1-0 series lead.

On top of his 31-point night, Poole also added 8 rebounds and 9 assists.

With less than a minute left to play and the Warriors down two, Klay Thompson nailed a clutch three-point shot with 35 seconds left to put the Warriors up by a single point. That three-pointer proved to be all that the Warriors needed as the Grizzlies weren't able to score.

To watch the full game highlights, check out the video embedded above.

