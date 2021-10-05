Wolverines In The NFL: Brady Breaks Passing Record In Return To New England
Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Tom Brady has played in many big games throughout his 22-year career, including 10 Super Bowls, but until Sunday night, he had never experienced competing against his former team in the stadium where he had played 157 contests as a member of the Patriots.
Brady made his return to Foxborough Sunday night, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers gutting out a 19-17 win and improving to 3-1. He was filled with emotion all night, receiving a warm welcome from the home fans before the game, then playing against many former teammates and coaches during the contest.
"I feel good that we won," Brady said postgame. "It was just some emotional moments thinking about coming up here and playing. I know why it's tough to come in here and win a game all these years. This team does a great job. They make you earn it. It's a tough football environment. The crowd is into it. I'm just really happy we got a win."
The seven-time Super Bowl champion missed on several throws, finishing 22 of 43 pass attempts for 269 yards and no touchdowns, but broke the NFL's all-time passing yards record in the first quarter, passing former New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees, now an NBC analyst who was in the building.
Brady thanked all of his receivers over the years, noting that he couldn't have accomplished the feat without their assistance.
"I just think it's an amazing statistic in that so many people can share in it with me," Brady said. "Quarterback doesn't throw and catch. Quarterback can just throw it. It's yards. Passing yards have to be caught, so I just hope that everybody who caught passes from me over the years just had a little smile on their face tonight knowing they contributed to a very cool record."
Brady is now up to 80,560 pass yards and counting for his career.
Elsewhere in the NFL, former Wolverine Frank Clark has missed three games this season with a hamstring injury, but another Michigan edge defender has stepped up in his absence.
Third-year player Michael Danna has compiled nine tackles with three sacks for the 2-2 Kansas City Chiefs, and enjoyed his first multi-sack contest of his career in Sunday's 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, marking the best game by a Chiefs edge defender this season.
“You just keep stacking them,” Danna said about the win. “[This] defense, we’re a family, we’re a unit, we stick together. This was a big win for us. We just have to keep stacking the days and get the ball rolling.”
Below is a complete Week 4 update on every former Wolverine in the NFL:
Tom Brady (Played at U-M from 1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Made his return to New England, with his Buccaneers beating the Patriots, 19-17 Sunday night ... Connected on 22 of 43 pass attempts for 269 yards and rushed for eight yards on four carries, taking one sack ... For the season, he has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,356 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions ... The Buccaneers are 3-1.
Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OL, New York Giants
One week after making his first career start, Bredeson missed the Giants' 27-21 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints with a left hand injury ... Appeared in three games with one start for the 0-4 Giants.
Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Started and compiled six tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in the 1-3 Steelers' 27-17 setback to the Green Bay Packers ... In three outings and three starts, he has recorded 18 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Football Team
Has snapped on punts and placekicks 33 times in four contests for the 2-2 Football Team.
Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Missed the Chiefs' 42-30 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles with a lingering hamstring injury ... He was limited in practice late in the week, listed as questionable and ultimately did not play ... Starting one game, Clark has accumulated two tackles and one stop for loss ... The Chiefs are 2-2.
Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Minnesota Vikings
Saw action on special teams in all four of the 1-3 Vikings' games, with the team losing to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, 14-7.
Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans
Missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and is currently on injured reserve ... Registered two receptions for 39 yards in two clashes with one start for the 1-3 Texans.
Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Started and generated four tackles with two sacks, marking the first multi-sack outing of his career, in a 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles ... In four games with three starts, he has totaled nine tackles and three sacks.
Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Took two offensive snaps and was in on seven special teams plays in the Bengals' 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday night, recording no statistics ... In four appearances, he had three catches for 40 yards, while also contributing on special teams for the 3-1 Bengals.
Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers
Started and notched six tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in the 3-1 Packers' 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers ... Started all four tilts and recorded nine tackles, a 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.
Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Had one reception for 10 yards in the 1-3 Steelers' 27-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers ... In four games with one start on the season, he has two catches for eight yards.
Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos
Did not practice last week and missed his second-straight game with a knee injury ... The 3-1 Broncos lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-7 ... Started two games at right guard on the season.
Jordan Glasgow (2015-19), LB, Indianapolis Colts
Has missed the 1-3 Colts' last two games with a concussion ... Registered two tackles in two appearances thus far, primarily playing on special teams.
Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles
Out for the season with an Achilles injury suffered in Week 1 ... Compiled two tackles, including one stop for loss, before the injury.
Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes’ backup has not seen game action for the 1-2 Chiefs.
Khaleke Hudson (2016-19), LB, Washington Football Team
Received special teams playing time in all four of 2-2 Washington’s contests to date, with one tackle.
Maurice Hurst (2013-17), DT, San Francisco 49ers
Was on the injured reserve list to begin the year but returned this week and made his 49ers' debut, recording one tackle for loss in 20 defensive snaps for 2-2 San Francisco in a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OL, Tennessee Titans
Started and played 90 percent of offensive snaps in the 2-2 Titans' 27-24 loss to the New York Jets ... Missed Week 2 with a minor knee injury, and has started in all three of his appearances on the season, with a 50.9 overall PFF grade.
Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys
Started and compiled four tackles in the 3-1 Cowboys' 36-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers ... Started in three of his four games, totaling11 tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass breakups.
David Long Jr. (2016-18), CB, Los Angeles Rams
Started and compiled a season-high six tackles in the 3-1 Rams' 37-20 setback to the Arizona Cardinals ... Began all four games, with one interception, 17 tackles and two passes defended.
Jalen Mayfield (2018-20), OL, Atlanta Falcons
Has started all four games for the 1-3 Falcons, including the team's 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team this past weekend, playing 100 percent of offensive snaps.
Cameron McGrone (2018-20), LB, New England Patriots
Recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his 2020 season at Michigan, McGrone remains on the reserve/non-football injury list and may miss the entirety of his would-be rookie campaign.
Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys
On the injured reserve list with an ankle sprain he suffered during a preseason game ... Is eligible to return but has not yet been activated.
Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings
Contributed on special teams, recording one tackle, in the 1-3 Vikings' 14-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns ... That stop is his only statistic he has registered this season while playing on special teams in all four contests.
Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks
Played 15 defensive snaps but did not compile any statistics in the 2-2 Seahawks' 28-21 win over division rival San Francisco ... In three games, he has compiled eight tackles and one quarterback hit.
Quinn Nordin (2016-20), K, New England Patriots
Placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.
Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots
Started at left guard in the 1-3 Patriots' 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but only played in 56 percent of offensive snaps, with the second-year player being benched soon after committing two holding penalties ... It was reported that he entered the medical tent after leaving the contest, but he was not listed on the team's injury report ... He has started all four games.
Kwity Paye (2017-19), DE, Indianapolis Colts
Missed the 2-2 Colts' 27-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury he suffered the week prior ... Has began three contests, recording eight tackles, one stop for loss and a forced fumble.
Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-19), WR, Cleveland Browns
Started and played 46 offensive snaps but recorded no statistics in the 3-1 Browns' 14-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings ... Is having trouble creating separation, with the second-year player only being targeted four times on 192 offensive snaps for the season ... Has two starts in four appearances on the year, recording four catches for 57 yards with one fumble.
Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New York Giants
Did not post any statistics while starting and playing 21 snaps in the 1-3 Giants' 27-21 win over the New Orleans Saints ... The team captain has started all four games, with 17 tackles, two quarterback hits, one pass breakup and four punt returns for 24 yards.
Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints
Started all four games for the 2-2 Saints, who lost to the New York Giants this past week, 27-21 ... Has played every single offensive snap this year.
Jon Runyan (2015-19), OL, Green Bay Packers
Made his third straight start at left guard for the 3-1 Packers in a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers ... Has started in three of four appearances.
Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers
Came off the bench and made one tackle on special teams in the 2-2 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks ... Recorded three tackles in two clashes.
Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots
Returned to action after missing the prior game with a back injury, posting one tackle in the 1-3 Patriots' 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Accumulated five tackles, with three sacks and three quarterback hits while coming off the bench in three tilts.
Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, New York Jets
Started and compiled two tackles in the 1-3 Jets' 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans ... Totaled five stops in three appearances with one start.
Chase Winovich (2014-18), DE, New England Patriots
Made one tackle while coming off the bench in the 1-3 Patriots' 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Has five tackles and one quarterback hit in four appearances.
Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
Opened his third straight game, totaling four tackles and forcing one fumble in the 1-3 Steelers' 27-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers ... In four outings with three starts, he has accumulated 10 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.
