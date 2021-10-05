Wolverines In The NFL: Brady Breaks Passing Record In Return To New England

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Tom Brady has played in many big games throughout his 22-year career, including 10 Super Bowls, but until Sunday night, he had never experienced competing against his former team in the stadium where he had played 157 contests as a member of the Patriots. Brady made his return to Foxborough Sunday night, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers gutting out a 19-17 win and improving to 3-1. He was filled with emotion all night, receiving a warm welcome from the home fans before the game, then playing against many former teammates and coaches during the contest. "I feel good that we won," Brady said postgame. "It was just some emotional moments thinking about coming up here and playing. I know why it's tough to come in here and win a game all these years. This team does a great job. They make you earn it. It's a tough football environment. The crowd is into it. I'm just really happy we got a win." RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Didn't Deliver A Halftime Speech, Because He Didn't Have To RELATED: How Michigan's Five-Game Start On Defense Compares To Past Harbaugh Teams

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Tom Brady has led the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 3-1 start. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The seven-time Super Bowl champion missed on several throws, finishing 22 of 43 pass attempts for 269 yards and no touchdowns, but broke the NFL's all-time passing yards record in the first quarter, passing former New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees, now an NBC analyst who was in the building. Brady thanked all of his receivers over the years, noting that he couldn't have accomplished the feat without their assistance. "I just think it's an amazing statistic in that so many people can share in it with me," Brady said. "Quarterback doesn't throw and catch. Quarterback can just throw it. It's yards. Passing yards have to be caught, so I just hope that everybody who caught passes from me over the years just had a little smile on their face tonight knowing they contributed to a very cool record." Brady is now up to 80,560 pass yards and counting for his career. Elsewhere in the NFL, former Wolverine Frank Clark has missed three games this season with a hamstring injury, but another Michigan edge defender has stepped up in his absence. Third-year player Michael Danna has compiled nine tackles with three sacks for the 2-2 Kansas City Chiefs, and enjoyed his first multi-sack contest of his career in Sunday's 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, marking the best game by a Chiefs edge defender this season. “You just keep stacking them,” Danna said about the win. “[This] defense, we’re a family, we’re a unit, we stick together. This was a big win for us. We just have to keep stacking the days and get the ball rolling.” Below is a complete Week 4 update on every former Wolverine in the NFL:

Tom Brady (Played at U-M from 1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Made his return to New England, with his Buccaneers beating the Patriots, 19-17 Sunday night ... Connected on 22 of 43 pass attempts for 269 yards and rushed for eight yards on four carries, taking one sack ... For the season, he has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,356 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions ... The Buccaneers are 3-1.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+VyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUXhidUo1WnZQOSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1F4YnVKNVp2UDk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVG9tIEJy YWR5IChAVG9tQnJhZHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VG9tQnJhZHkvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDUxNzc1MTEzOTkyNzY1NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OL, New York Giants

One week after making his first career start, Bredeson missed the Giants' 27-21 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints with a left hand injury ... Appeared in three games with one start for the 0-4 Giants.

Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and compiled six tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in the 1-3 Steelers' 27-17 setback to the Green Bay Packers ... In three outings and three starts, he has recorded 18 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Football Team

Has snapped on punts and placekicks 33 times in four contests for the 2-2 Football Team.

Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Missed the Chiefs' 42-30 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles with a lingering hamstring injury ... He was limited in practice late in the week, listed as questionable and ultimately did not play ... Starting one game, Clark has accumulated two tackles and one stop for loss ... The Chiefs are 2-2.



Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Minnesota Vikings

Saw action on special teams in all four of the 1-3 Vikings' games, with the team losing to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, 14-7.

Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans

Missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and is currently on injured reserve ... Registered two receptions for 39 yards in two clashes with one start for the 1-3 Texans.

Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and generated four tackles with two sacks, marking the first multi-sack outing of his career, in a 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles ... In four games with three starts, he has totaled nine tackles and three sacks.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWtlIERhbm5hIGhhcyB0d28gc2Fja3MgdG9kYXkuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9DaGllZnNLaW5nZG9tP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ2hpZWZzS2luZ2Rv bTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0d1UGJHTnk3WGUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HdVBiR055N1hlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pdGNoZWwg U3VtbWVycyAoQFdJQldNaXRjaGVsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1dJQldNaXRjaGVsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ0NzUyMDc2OTAzNDg1NDQy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Took two offensive snaps and was in on seven special teams plays in the Bengals' 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday night, recording no statistics ... In four appearances, he had three catches for 40 yards, while also contributing on special teams for the 3-1 Bengals.

Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers

Started and notched six tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in the 3-1 Packers' 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers ... Started all four tilts and recorded nine tackles, a 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SYXNoYW4gR2FyeSBsZWFwaW5nIGZvciB0aGUgc2FjayA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdktuNkZ5NkRsdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZL bjZGeTZEbHQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgcGFja2VycyBjbGlwcyAoQHBhY2tl cnNfY2xpcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGFja2Vy c19jbGlwcy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NDc5OTg2ODA4MjQ3OTEwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Had one reception for 10 yards in the 1-3 Steelers' 27-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers ... In four games with one start on the season, he has two catches for eight yards.

Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos

Did not practice last week and missed his second-straight game with a knee injury ... The 3-1 Broncos lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-7 ... Started two games at right guard on the season.

Jordan Glasgow (2015-19), LB, Indianapolis Colts

Has missed the 1-3 Colts' last two games with a concussion ... Registered two tackles in two appearances thus far, primarily playing on special teams.

Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Out for the season with an Achilles injury suffered in Week 1 ... Compiled two tackles, including one stop for loss, before the injury.

Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ backup has not seen game action for the 1-2 Chiefs.

Khaleke Hudson (2016-19), LB, Washington Football Team

Received special teams playing time in all four of 2-2 Washington’s contests to date, with one tackle.

Maurice Hurst (2013-17), DT, San Francisco 49ers

Was on the injured reserve list to begin the year but returned this week and made his 49ers' debut, recording one tackle for loss in 20 defensive snaps for 2-2 San Francisco in a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXVyaWNlIEh1cnN0IHdhcyB0aGUgNDllcnPigJkgaGlnaGVzdC1n cmFkZWQgRC1saW5lbWFuIGFnYWluc3QgdGhlIHJ1bi4gQW5kIHN0b3BwaW5n IHRoZSBydW4gaXMgb2J2aW91c2x5IGtleSB0byB1bmxlYXNoaW5nIHRoZSBw YXNzIHJ1c2guIEh1cnN0IGltcGFjdGZ1bCBvdmVyIDIwIHNuYXBzIGluIGhp cyBTRiBkZWJ1dDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhdmlkIExvbWJhcmRpIChATG9tYmFy ZGlIaW1zZWxmKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvbWJh cmRpSGltc2VsZi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NTA0NTk1MDg4NDQxNzUzNz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OL, Tennessee Titans

Started and played 90 percent of offensive snaps in the 2-2 Titans' 27-24 loss to the New York Jets ... Missed Week 2 with a minor knee injury, and has started in all three of his appearances on the season, with a 50.9 overall PFF grade.

Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys

Started and compiled four tackles in the 3-1 Cowboys' 36-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers ... Started in three of his four games, totaling11 tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass breakups.

David Long Jr. (2016-18), CB, Los Angeles Rams

Started and compiled a season-high six tackles in the 3-1 Rams' 37-20 setback to the Arizona Cardinals ... Began all four games, with one interception, 17 tackles and two passes defended.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BSiBHcmVlbiBiZWF0cyBEYXZpZCBMb25nIEpyIGluIGNvdmVyYWdl IGZvciBhIDQxLXlhcmQgVEQgb24gM3JkIGFuZCA2LCBhbmQgdGhlIFJhbXMg YXJlIHRyYWlsaW5nIGZvciBvbmx5IHRoZSBzZWNvbmQgdGltZSB0aGlzIHNl YXNvbi4gS2luZ3NidXJ5IGhhcyBhIHRhcmdldCBvbiBMb25nJiMzOTtzIGJh Y2suPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR3JlZyBCZWFjaGFtIChAZ3JlZ2JlYWNoYW0pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3JlZ2JlYWNoYW0vc3RhdHVz LzE0NDQ3NjE3NDI4NTcyODk3Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jalen Mayfield (2018-20), OL, Atlanta Falcons

Has started all four games for the 1-3 Falcons, including the team's 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team this past weekend, playing 100 percent of offensive snaps.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PS0FZIEphbGVuIE1heWZpZWxkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9neW9DNHpGOFFjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3lvQzR6RjhRYzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFdmFuIEJpcmNoZmllbGQgKEBFdmFuQmlyY2hmaWVsZCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FdmFuQmlyY2hmaWVsZC9z dGF0dXMvMTQ0NDcxMTIzNTQzNDUyMDU4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BY2NvcmRpbmcgdG8gUEZGLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRmFsY29ucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZhbGNvbnM8L2E+IExHIEphbGVuIE1heWZpZWxkIHRv b2sgYSBzdGVwIGJhY2sgaW4gV2VlayA0IHdpdGggYSB0ZWFtIHdvcnN0IG9m ZmVuc2l2ZSBncmFkZSBvZiAyOS44IGFuZCBhIHBhc3MgYmxvY2tpbmcgZ3Jh ZGUgb2YgMTQuNi48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFdmFuIEJpcmNoZmllbGQgKEBFdmFu QmlyY2hmaWVsZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FdmFu QmlyY2hmaWVsZC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NDk5OTM2ODc3NjU1MjQ1MD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cameron McGrone (2018-20), LB, New England Patriots

Recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his 2020 season at Michigan, McGrone remains on the reserve/non-football injury list and may miss the entirety of his would-be rookie campaign.

Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys

On the injured reserve list with an ankle sprain he suffered during a preseason game ... Is eligible to return but has not yet been activated.

Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings

Contributed on special teams, recording one tackle, in the 1-3 Vikings' 14-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns ... That stop is his only statistic he has registered this season while playing on special teams in all four contests.

Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks

Played 15 defensive snaps but did not compile any statistics in the 2-2 Seahawks' 28-21 win over division rival San Francisco ... In three games, he has compiled eight tackles and one quarterback hit.

Quinn Nordin (2016-20), K, New England Patriots

Placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.

Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots

Started at left guard in the 1-3 Patriots' 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but only played in 56 percent of offensive snaps, with the second-year player being benched soon after committing two holding penalties ... It was reported that he entered the medical tent after leaving the contest, but he was not listed on the team's injury report ... He has started all four games.

Kwity Paye (2017-19), DE, Indianapolis Colts

Missed the 2-2 Colts' 27-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury he suffered the week prior ... Has began three contests, recording eight tackles, one stop for loss and a forced fumble.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-19), WR, Cleveland Browns

Started and played 46 offensive snaps but recorded no statistics in the 3-1 Browns' 14-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings ... Is having trouble creating separation, with the second-year player only being targeted four times on 192 offensive snaps for the season ... Has two starts in four appearances on the year, recording four catches for 57 yards with one fumble.

Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New York Giants

Did not post any statistics while starting and playing 21 snaps in the 1-3 Giants' 27-21 win over the New Orleans Saints ... The team captain has started all four games, with 17 tackles, two quarterback hits, one pass breakup and four punt returns for 24 yards.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWJyaWxsIFBlcHBlcnMgaXMgZXhjaXRlZCBhYm91dCBndWVzc2lu ZyB0aGUgY29pbiB0b3NzIPCfpKM8YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by93ZVFweGp0RnFrIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2VRcHhqdEZxazwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRkYgKEBQRkYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUEZGL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ0NzU2MTQ3OTA3NTMwNzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints

Started all four games for the 2-2 Saints, who lost to the New York Giants this past week, 27-21 ... Has played every single offensive snap this year.

Jon Runyan (2015-19), OL, Green Bay Packers

Made his third straight start at left guard for the 3-1 Packers in a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers ... Has started in three of four appearances.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb24gUnVueWFuIHNob3dpbmcgc29tZSBuYXN0aW5lc3MgaW4gdGhl IHJ1biBnYW1lLiBQYWNrZXJzIGFyZSBkb2luZyBhIGdyZWF0IGpvYiBvZiBp c29sYXRpbmcgVEogV2F0dCB0b2RheSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v bEVQejg2T1BWbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xFUHo4Nk9QVm48L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgcGFja2VycyBjbGlwcyAoQHBhY2tlcnNfY2xpcHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGFja2Vyc19jbGlwcy9zdGF0dXMv MTQ0NDc4NjUxNTcwNDQzNDY5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3Rv YmVyIDMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers

Came off the bench and made one tackle on special teams in the 2-2 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks ... Recorded three tackles in two clashes.

Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots

Returned to action after missing the prior game with a back injury, posting one tackle in the 1-3 Patriots' 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Accumulated five tackles, with three sacks and three quarterback hits while coming off the bench in three tilts.

Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, New York Jets

Started and compiled two tackles in the 1-3 Jets' 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans ... Totaled five stops in three appearances with one start.

Chase Winovich (2014-18), DE, New England Patriots

Made one tackle while coming off the bench in the 1-3 Patriots' 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Has five tackles and one quarterback hit in four appearances.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVG9tQnJhZHk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRvbUJyYWR5PC9hPiDwn6SdIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lubz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AV2lubzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4g44C977iP8J+PiCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vRVoxcXpydVpkdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VaMXF6cnVaZHY8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2xheXRvbiBTYXlmaWUgKEBDU2F5ZjIzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NTYXlmMjMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDQ4NjIx MzA4NDM0MzkxMDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA0LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Opened his third straight game, totaling four tackles and forcing one fumble in the 1-3 Steelers' 27-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers ... In four outings with three starts, he has accumulated 10 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaHJpcyBXb3JtbGV5IHdpdGggdGhlIGZvcmNlZCBmdW1ibGUhIPCf kqo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUHJvQmx1 ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Byb0JsdWU8 L2E+IOOAve+4j/Cfj4ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dTSGVxMDEz RlYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HU0hlcTAxM0ZWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFRoZVdvbHZlcmluZS5jb20gKEBUaGVXb2x2ZXJpbmVNYWcpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlV29sdmVyaW5lTWFnL3N0YXR1cy8x NDQ0ODAyMzM2OTc5ODE2NDUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdoZXN0LWdyYWRlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU3RlZWxlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTdGVlbGVyczwvYT4gdGhyb3VnaCBmb3VyIHdlZWtzICht aW4uIDEwMCBzbmFwcyk6PGJyPjxicj4x77iP4oOjIENhbWVyb24gSGV5d2Fy ZCwgREktIDkxLjk8YnI+Mu+4j+KDoyBULkouIFdhdHQsIEVER0UtIDc5LjU8 YnI+M++4j+KDoyBDaHJpcyBXb3JtbGV5LCBESS0gNzguMTxicj4077iP4oOj IE1lbHZpbiBJbmdyYW0gSUlJLCBFREdFLSA3Ni4yPGJyPjXvuI/ig6MgRGlv bnRhZSBKb2huc29uLCBXUi0gNzIuNCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v cWZKbEJwM0hYZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FmSmxCcDNIWGU8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIFBJVCBTdGVlbGVycyAoQFBGRl9TdGVlbGVycykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkZfU3RlZWxlcnMvc3RhdHVz LzE0NDUzOTEwOTUyMzY1OTk4MTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciA1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=