Wolverines in the NFL: Nico Collins snags first-career touchdown

Former Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins secured the first NFL touchdown of his career in the Texans' 41-29 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Despite the circumstances, the Texans' intentions weren't to score a touchdown with halftime approaching. In fact, the goal was to burn as much time as possible.

Sometimes, it's better to be lucky than good.

"We ended up coming back to that same play on Nico’s touchdown,” Texans quarterback Davis Mills told the media after the game. “I saw the safety was kind of in the middle of the field. He had some space out there, and, I mean, I don’t get yelled at because it wasn’t an incompletion, but we were trying to burn some clock there in the four-minute and I trusted Nico to win on his route, and he was able to get his first touchdown. So, it was pretty cool.”

To watch Collins' first touchdown reception of his young career, check out the video embedded below.