Wolverines in the NFL: Steelers decline fifth-year option on Devin Bush

Bush will become a free agent at the end of the season.

It will be a contract year, and an important one, for former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush. After a promising start to his career as a first-round pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Bush's rookie deal.

In his rookie year with Pittsburgh, Bush finished third in Rookie of the Year voting after finishing the season with 109 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and four fumble recoveries. Bush tore his ACL in week five of the 2020 season.

In 2021, Bush finished the season with 70 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery in 14 games.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel TMBR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram