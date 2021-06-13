Wolverines In The NHL: Max Pacioretty Tearing It Up For Vegas In Postseason

Two former Michigan Wolverines hockey players — Las Vegas Knights star forward Max Pacioretty and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jon Merrill — are still alive in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pacioretty's squad, which just beat the Colorado Avalanche in six games, is set to begin a best of seven semifinal series against Merrill's Canadiens Monday night (9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network), with a trip to the finals on the line. The Canadiens just completed a four-game sweep of the Winnipeg Jets.

Former Michigan Wolverines hockey standout Max Pacioretty has led the Las Vegas Golden Knights to the NHL Stanley Cup Semifinals. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Although Merrill, who is battling an undisclosed injury, hasn't taken the ice since a first-round game against the Toronto Maple Leafs May 27, he is traveling with his team to Las Vegas and may be available for the series. He notched five assists during the regular season and posted three shots on goal and a minus-one plus/minus rating in five playoff games. Pacioretty, on the other hand, is showing out for the Golden Knights. During the regular season, he led the squad in goals (24), finished second in points (51) and concluded third in assists (27). Having played in 48 contests, he averaged over one point per game for the first time in his career. Despite having missed the bulk of the month of May with an injury, Pacioretty picked up where he left off in the postseason, having notched four goals and four assists in just seven games — he missed the first six contests. His scoring streak is at seven games, and he's coming off his first multi-point effort in a game-six triumph over the Avalanche.