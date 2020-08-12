Author’s Note: My weekly Big Ten preview series in which I ranked who would be the best 10 players at each position in 2020 will be paused due to the Big Ten’s postponement on Tuesday.

The Big Ten’s announcement on Tuesday that it was postponing the 2020-21 fall sports season due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic sent shockwaves through the college football landscape. The Pac-12 followed suit and revealed shortly thereafter that it would be postponing all sports for the rest of the 2020 calendar year, leaving just the ACC, Big 12 and SEC as the remaining Power 5 conferences to decide if they will play football this fall.

This is an unparalleled time for Michigan. The last time the Wolverines did not have a football season was 1882, just three years and six total games after their program debut. A time as unknown and uncertain as this leads to lots of questions, such as how this will affect the Big Ten if the ACC, Big 12 or SEC smoothly play this fall or whether eligibility or scholarship limits will be modified.

However, there is no question that the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the fall football season impacts all Wolverines. There is also no question that the decision impacts some more than others.

So much so that, regardless of whether eligibility or scholarship limits are adjusted or a spring season is viable, there are some Wolverines who may never don the Maize and Blue uniform again.