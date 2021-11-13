Wolverines raise Sweet Sixteen banner in Saturday's 82-46 win at home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The supposed hangover stemming from a loss of one of its top seniors proved to be nonexistent.

On Saturday, as much as the Michigan women's basketball team came together to persist from what looked to be a shocking injury in the season-opener, cohesion was key in the 82-46 blowout against St. Francis Brooklyn at the Crisler Center.

"I was really happy with the way we set the tone and established ourselves," head coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

The Wolverines bullied their way to 52 points in the paint and 19 points off second chance opportunities. Outside of three-point shooting in which Michigan was 6-of-24 (25%), the team did go nearly 50 percent from the field overall

Rebounding became routine for the No. 10/11 ranked Wolverines who collected 47, including 14 offensively, compared to 30 total from the Terriors.

Naz Hillmon recorded 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists and former four-star Laila Phelia posted a 11-point and two-rebound performance.

Another solid outing for the freshman, who saw 23 minutes of playing time just days after making her NCAA debut against IUPUI on Tuesday, one-of-nine Michigan players to tally double-digit minutes. Emily Kiser continued her authority in the paint with 12 rebounds for a new career-high and one point shy of her first-career double-double.

"That's a thing we talked about this week is just having the confidence for [Kiser] to shoot," Maddie Nolan said. "We talked about Emily needing to score in order for us to be successful and I think she really took that and went with it with this game."

Michigan jumped out to a 20-point 11 seconds into the second quarter on a layup from Phelia to begin a 24-9 run that would close out the half. Michigan enjoyed a 43-13 lead after getting seven points from Hillmon, a Nolan three-pointer, and Phelia layup in just a four-minute span.

Clamps defensively propelled the shooting woes of St. Francis, who made its first-ever appearance in Ann Arbor in program history, going 18-of-57 (32%) from the field and 5-of-23 (21%) from three-point range. The Terriers would commit 22 turnovers with one player scoring more than six points.

The last time an opponent scored fewer than 50 points was back on February 17, 2021, in Michigan's win over Purdue.

Nolan opened the third quarter with five of the Wolverines' nine points en route to 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Nolan, the junior guard from Zionsville, Indiana, has started in back-to-back games to fill the role left by last year's Big Ten All-Defensive Team selectee Akienreh Johnson.

"Maddie brings a super-high IQ level," Kiser said. "It's really fun to play with and makes everyone around her better for sure. She's been shooting the lights out."

Michigan went to its bench leading by 40 halfway through the third quarter with junior center Izabel Varejão making her season-debut, after missing most of the previous season due to travel restrictions from her home country of Brazil, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Elise Stuck, Whitney Sollom, and Taylor Gibson also made their season debuts in the win.

"We were in a position for people to step up and get some minutes," Barnes Arico said. "Anytime you have an opportunity for everyone to get out there is good to see. It was great, I thought some people stepped in and gave us some positive minutes and that's encouraging moving forward."

The Wolverines return Tuesday when they host UMass Lowell before embarking on their road matchup against Central Michigan on November 20.