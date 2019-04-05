Wolverines React To Greg Mattison's 'Up North' Comments
This offseason, former Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison left Ann Arbor to join the Ohio State coaching staff as co-defensive coordinator.
Mattison left after spending the last eight seasons at Michigan.
At a press conference Friday, Mattison was asked about his transition to working for Ohio State.
“Obviously spending 13 years up north, I’ve got great people up there,” Mattison told reporters. “I’m not going to say anything about that. The thing about it, when I came here and was fortunate enough to be hired here and to be with Ryan to be with this staff, it didn’t take long.”
Mattison also said Friday that he doesn’t bring up the other schools he coached at when he’s talking to recruits.
His up north comment was widely criticized by many current and former Michigan players. Here’s some of their reactions:
Somebody take they shoe off real quick I’m tryna see something... https://t.co/4e2qsoLTSC— Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) April 5, 2019
Brainwashed 😂. Old man matty has worn the same outfit for 50 years though 😂 https://t.co/cLbsQbcPXU— Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) April 5, 2019
Omg the fit really is the EXACT same 😂— Chase Winovich (@Wino) April 5, 2019
Don’t even look right🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/PbG7g04Xmo— Channing Stribling (@C_Strib8) April 5, 2019
Coach Matty up there looking like Eustace Bagge 😂😂😂 #goblue pic.twitter.com/IQTpeXhzs6— Justice Hayes (@810hayo) April 5, 2019
Coach Matti go hold it down. He bout to give us the playbook.— Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) April 5, 2019
🤡— Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) April 5, 2019
