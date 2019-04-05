Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-05 12:43:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverines React To Greg Mattison's 'Up North' Comments

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Epmrfg8haw8yv9driyf5
Greg Mattison left Michigan for Ohio State this offseason.
Andy Anders

This offseason, former Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison left Ann Arbor to join the Ohio State coaching staff as co-defensive coordinator.

Mattison left after spending the last eight seasons at Michigan.

At a press conference Friday, Mattison was asked about his transition to working for Ohio State.

“Obviously spending 13 years up north, I’ve got great people up there,” Mattison told reporters. “I’m not going to say anything about that. The thing about it, when I came here and was fortunate enough to be hired here and to be with Ryan to be with this staff, it didn’t take long.”

Mattison also said Friday that he doesn’t bring up the other schools he coached at when he’s talking to recruits.

His up north comment was widely criticized by many current and former Michigan players. Here’s some of their reactions:

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}