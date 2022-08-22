Wolverines to battle Buckeyes in first-ever Faceoff On The Lake
On Monday morning, the Big Ten released its hockey schedule for the 2022-23 season. Highlighting the slate is a matchup between Michigan and Ohio State on Feb. 18 at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns.
The game between the arch rivals will be the first hockey game to ever be played at the stadium.
The Wolverines are no stranger to outdoor games. Since 2001, Michigan has competed in eight outdoor hockey games, and it boasts a 4-3-1 record in such games.
Last season, the Wolverines plowed through both their non-conference and conference schedules as they reached the Frozen Four for the 26th time in program history. Ohio State didn't have nearly the season that Michigan did last year. The Buckeyes finished with a 22-13-2 overall record, including a 13-9-2 mark in Big Ten play.
The two teams met four times last season, and the Wolverines won the season series 3-1.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram