Wolverines to battle Buckeyes in first-ever Faceoff On The Lake

On Monday morning, the Big Ten released its hockey schedule for the 2022-23 season. Highlighting the slate is a matchup between Michigan and Ohio State on Feb. 18 at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns.

The game between the arch rivals will be the first hockey game to ever be played at the stadium.

The Wolverines are no stranger to outdoor games. Since 2001, Michigan has competed in eight outdoor hockey games, and it boasts a 4-3-1 record in such games.

Last season, the Wolverines plowed through both their non-conference and conference schedules as they reached the Frozen Four for the 26th time in program history. Ohio State didn't have nearly the season that Michigan did last year. The Buckeyes finished with a 22-13-2 overall record, including a 13-9-2 mark in Big Ten play.