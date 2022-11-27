The Michigan women's basketball team faced its second tough test in a row on Sunday night when it faced off with 21st-ranked Baylor in the Gulf Coast Showcase championship game. The Wolverines prevailed, 84-75, much in part thanks to, once again, outstanding performances from Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HdWxmIENvYXN0IFNob3djYXNlIENoYW1waW9ucy48YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vaU5MMklrZmlGeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lOTDJJ a2ZpRno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gV29tZW7igJlzIEJhc2tl dGJhbGwgKEB1bWljaHdiYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS91bWljaHdiYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NzA1MzE1NjMyMzcyOTQwOT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kiser was unstoppable in the first half. The 6-foot-3 forward finished the first half with 20 points on 9-11 shooting along with seven rebounds. She single-handedly helped Michigan to a 37-35 lead at halftime over the Bears.

The senior wasn't as dominant in the second half, but other Wolverines stepped up in key moments to put Baylor away late. Maddie Nolan, Laila Phelia and Leigha Brown all scored more than 10 points in the second half to lead Michigan to the victory.

Despite shooting just 1-8 from 3-point range in the first half, the Wolverines didn't lose heart and continued to shoot it from deep. In the second half, the team shot 4-9 from beyond the arc.

Kiser finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Laila Phelia contributed with 20 points in 39 minutes of action. Brown, Nolan and Cameron Williams all finished in double figures as the Wolverines pulled away from Baylor late.