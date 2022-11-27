Wolverines triumph in back-and-forth battle, win Gulf Coast Showcase title
The Michigan women's basketball team faced its second tough test in a row on Sunday night when it faced off with 21st-ranked Baylor in the Gulf Coast Showcase championship game. The Wolverines prevailed, 84-75, much in part thanks to, once again, outstanding performances from Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia.
Kiser was unstoppable in the first half. The 6-foot-3 forward finished the first half with 20 points on 9-11 shooting along with seven rebounds. She single-handedly helped Michigan to a 37-35 lead at halftime over the Bears.
The senior wasn't as dominant in the second half, but other Wolverines stepped up in key moments to put Baylor away late. Maddie Nolan, Laila Phelia and Leigha Brown all scored more than 10 points in the second half to lead Michigan to the victory.
Despite shooting just 1-8 from 3-point range in the first half, the Wolverines didn't lose heart and continued to shoot it from deep. In the second half, the team shot 4-9 from beyond the arc.
Kiser finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Laila Phelia contributed with 20 points in 39 minutes of action. Brown, Nolan and Cameron Williams all finished in double figures as the Wolverines pulled away from Baylor late.
With the win, Michigan improves to 7-0 on the season. The Wolverines will be able to take a few days off after playing three games in as many days. Their next game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 at Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That game will tip off at 9 p.m.
