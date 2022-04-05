Women's basketball assistant coach accepts head coaching role at Harvard

On Tuesday afternoon, the Harvard women's basketball team announced that it would hire former Michigan assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Carrie Moore to be its next head coach.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIG5ldyBlcmEgYmVnaW5zIHRvZGF5LiBXZWxjb21lIHRvIG91ciBu ZXcgaGVhZCBjb2FjaCwgQ2FycmllIE1vb3JlITxicj48YnI+8J+TsDogPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhvTlRRVGJZOEYiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84 b05UUVRiWThGPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0NyaW1zb24/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNHb0NyaW1zb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9PbmVDcmltc29uP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT25lQ3JpbXNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0VqbmRVVVRJR3giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Fam5kVVVUSUd4PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhcnZhcmQgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAo QEhhcnZhcmRXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFy dmFyZFdCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTUxMTQyNzQ1MjAzNTIxOTQ1OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Moore won two state championships with Detroit Country Day in high school, and played her college ball at Western Michigan. In her senior season with the Broncos, Moore led the nation in scoring. She played professionally in Poland for one season before entering coaching.

Moore spent time coaching at Creighton, Princeton and North Carolina before joining the Wolverines in 2021. She spent just one season with Michigan before taking the Harvard job.

As many Michigan fans are now aware of, Moore, along with Kim Barnes Arico, led the team to its deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history this season. Barnes Arico took to Twitter after the announcement to show her support for the former assistant.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoTW9vcmUzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hNb29yZTMz PC9hPiAgSXQgaGFzIGJlZW4gYW1hemluZyBoYXZpbmcgeW91IG9uIHN0YWZm IHRoaXMgcGFzdCB5ZWFyLiBZb3VyIEFubiBBcmJvciBmYW1pbHkgaXMgY2hl ZXJpbmcgZm9yIHlvdS4g4p2k77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9N WEhpZDI0RmhUIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vTVhIaWQyNEZoVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBLaW0gQmFybmVzIEFyaWNvIChAS0JBX0dvQmx1ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LQkFfR29CbHVlL3N0YXR1cy8xNTExNDMz OTU3NTg1NDM2Njc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDUsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==