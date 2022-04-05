 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Women's basketball assistant coach accepts head coaching role at Harvard
Women's basketball assistant coach accepts head coaching role at Harvard

Brock Heilig • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Staff Writer

On Tuesday afternoon, the Harvard women's basketball team announced that it would hire former Michigan assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Carrie Moore to be its next head coach.

Moore won two state championships with Detroit Country Day in high school, and played her college ball at Western Michigan. In her senior season with the Broncos, Moore led the nation in scoring. She played professionally in Poland for one season before entering coaching.

Moore spent time coaching at Creighton, Princeton and North Carolina before joining the Wolverines in 2021. She spent just one season with Michigan before taking the Harvard job.

As many Michigan fans are now aware of, Moore, along with Kim Barnes Arico, led the team to its deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history this season. Barnes Arico took to Twitter after the announcement to show her support for the former assistant.

Barnes Arico will now be tasked with filling the vacant role before next season's quest for success begins.

