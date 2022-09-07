Women's basketball reveals full 2022-23 schedule
On Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan women's basketball team revealed the entirety of its 2022-23 schedule.
The Wolverines, who are led by head coach Kim Barnes Arico, will look to build off last season's success in which the team advanced to its first Elite Eight in program history before falling short to Louisville.
Of course, Michigan lost its best player in program history — Naz HIllmon — to the WNBA, but Barnes Arico's recruiting prowess will keep the Wolverines among the nation's best.
With the addition of Greta Kampschroeder, an Oregon State transfer and former McDonald's All-American, Michigan will have plenty of talent to once again be in the running for a Big Ten championship.
The highly anticipated season will begin with three home games against Delaware State, St. Frances and Western Michigan. November will end with a trip to Florida as the Wolverines will compete in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Michigan will open with a game against Air Force before numerous games will determine future matchups.
The first game of the Big Ten schedule will come on Dec. 4 when the Wolverines welcome Northwestern to Crisler Center. Michigan will close out the 2022 calendar year with a New Year's Eve trip to Columbus to take on the rival Ohio State Buckeyes.
Big Ten play will be in full swing as the calendar flips to 2023. Here are a few key games to keep an eye on: vs. Iowa (Jan. 7), vs. Michigan State (Jan. 14), at Maryland (Jan. 26), at Michigan State (Feb. 5) and vs. Ohio State (Feb. 20).
