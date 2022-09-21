Women's basketball to host two games on FOX for first time ever
On Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten conference released its entire women's basketball TV schedule for the upcoming season. Highlighting the release are Michigan's home games against Iowa and Ohio State, which will be aired on FOX and FS1, respectively, for the first time ever.
The Wolverines are set to host Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Michigan's bout with Ohio State will take place on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Along with the two games on FOX, the Wolverines will also appear on national television at least eight other times throughout the conference season. Of its 18 Big Ten games, Michigan is guaranteed to have more than half be publicly televised.
Michigan will visit the Wisconsin Badgers in the regular-season finale on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, which is currently a wild card game and could be nationally televised, bringing the total to 11 games.
Any game which is not played on national television will be streamed live on B1G+.
